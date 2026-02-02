Maris-Tech Advances Edge AI Capabilities in the Expanding Space Economy with Key Technology Achievement

Rehovot, Israel, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based edge computing technology, continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing commercial space sector. This dynamic market, driven by massive satellite constellations, Earth observation, and on-orbit intelligence, is experiencing rapid growth. According to a Goldman Sachs report from March 2025, titled “The global satellite market is forecast to become seven times bigger”, the global satellite market is projected to reach $108 billion by 2035, with optimistic scenarios estimating up to $457 billion in the same timeframe1.

The surge is propelled by private-sector leaders deploying low-Earth orbit fleets for broadband, high-resolution imaging, and enhanced situational awareness. In this environment, satellites require rugged, low-power, low-latency onboard processing to enable real-time video handling, AI-driven analytics, collision avoidance, proximity operations, and autonomous decision-making—reducing reliance on ground stations and bandwidth constraints.

Maris-Tech's specialized edge AI-accelerated video streaming and processing solutions are engineered for resource-constrained platforms across land, sea, air, and space applications. The Company's technologies deliver miniature, lightweight, low-power systems with multi-stream video encoding, ultra-low-latency transmission, advanced image processing, and onboard AI capabilities—ideal for surveillance, aerospace, defense, homeland security, and the burgeoning New Space ecosystem.

Maris-Tech recently announced a significant technical milestone: the successful transition from planning to active hardware testing and integration of its advanced payload, designed to demonstrate high-performance edge computing and video processing in orbit. This step validates the maturity of Maris-Tech's solutions for seamless operation in space environments, supporting real-time data handling, advanced analytics, and mission-critical use cases such as space situational awareness, autonomous operations, and object detection/tracking.

Additional highlights of Maris-Tech's space credentials include:

Proven Flight Heritage : Maris-Tech's Neptune-Space video system was successfully deployed on the 2019 SpaceIL Beresheet mission—the first privately funded spacecraft to reach lunar orbit. The system captured and transmitted high-quality video and images throughout the journey, validating its performance in extreme space conditions.

: Maris-Tech's Neptune-Space video system was successfully deployed on the 2019 SpaceIL Beresheet mission—the first privately funded spacecraft to reach lunar orbit. The system captured and transmitted high-quality video and images throughout the journey, validating its performance in extreme space conditions. Tailored Products for Space: The Jupiter and Uranus families of platforms, featuring multi-stream video encoding, low-latency streaming, and AI acceleration, offer compact, low-power designs optimized for resource-constrained satellites. These platforms enable on-board object detection, tracking, and analytics, reducing dependency on ground stations and bandwidth in the growing New Space ecosystem.

"The commercial space sector represents a compelling diversification opportunity for Maris-Tech, leveraging our core strengths in defense situational awareness and unmanned systems -particularly through strategic partnerships," said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. "Our established collaborations, flight-proven technology, and focus on edge AI align perfectly with the industry's surging needs for intelligent, autonomous on-orbit processing. We are excited about the long-term potential as nanosatellite deployments accelerate and constellations expand."

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

