Forbes Features SemiCab’s AI Platform as Key to Reducing Hidden Costs in Food Supply Chains

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today announced that the Company and its SemiCab platform were featured in Forbes in an article examining the hidden role of freight inefficiency and its impact on rising food costs and global supply chain economics.

The article, entitled “How an Airline Analogy Is Reframing the Cost of Food,” highlights that approximately one-third of global freight miles are driven empty, embedding nearly 33% systemic waste into food distribution networks — a level of inefficiency comparable to airlines operating one out of every three flights without passengers.

In the Forbes piece, Algorhythm CEO Gary Atkinson explains that more than one in three freight trucks worldwide run empty after completing a delivery — a pattern analogous to airlines flying one out of every three flights empty — and that this inefficiency contributes materially to transportation costs that are ultimately reflected in food prices.

“Forbes shining a spotlight on freight inefficiency is important for the entire logistics industry,” said Atkinson. “Empty miles are one of the largest hidden cost drivers in global supply chains, and they ultimately show up in the prices consumers pay every day. The article highlights a growing reality: shippers and carriers are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency while managing rising fuel, labor, and sustainability demands. SemiCab’s AI-driven platform is designed to help networks reduce waste, improve utilization, and build more resilient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible supply chains.”

Transportation remains the backbone of food distribution, with freight trucks moving the majority of agricultural goods and contributing significantly to retail food prices. The article outlines how empty or “deadhead” miles accumulate fuel, labor, maintenance and environmental costs that are absorbed into the price of food, compounded by imbalanced freight flows, limited visibility into demand, and the complexity of real-time routing decisions.

The Forbes article highlights SemiCab’s cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform as an example of how artificial intelligence can address this inefficiency by treating freight transport as a continuous network rather than isolated one-way trips. SemiCab’s technology actively predicts and optimizes millions of freight loads across a vast truck network, reducing empty miles and improving efficiency at scale.

The article suggests that advanced logistics and distribution networks — enabled by AI platforms such as SemiCab — hold the potential to greatly reduce food prices for billions of consumers worldwide.

The full Forbes article can be accessed here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/daphneewingchow/2026/01/31/how-an-airline-analogy-is-reframing-the-cost-of-food/

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.