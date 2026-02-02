Johns Hopkins Health Plans Executive Elected Chair of Medicare Advantage Plan Alliance Compliance Forum

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa L. Mohon, Executive Director of Compliance, Privacy and Regulatory Affairs at Johns Hopkins Health Plans, has been elected Chair of the Medicare Advantage Plan Alliance (MAPA) Compliance Forum. In this role, Mohon will lead the national organization’s efforts to advance regulatory compliance and strengthen collaboration between Medicare Advantage plans and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"I am deeply honored to serve as Chair of MAPA and work alongside dedicated professionals committed to regulatory excellence and beneficiary care," said Mohon. "MAPA plays a vital role in fostering dialogue between Medicare Advantage plans and CMS to ensure that regulations support high-quality, accessible care for the millions who depend on Medicare Advantage for their health care. I am proud to represent Johns Hopkins Health Plans in this leadership role and look forward to advancing MAPA's mission and strengthening the partnership between our industry and federal regulators."

MAPA is a unique organization dedicated solely to advancing regulatory compliance on behalf of the Medicare Advantage industry. MAPA member health plans currently care for more than 75% of the 33 million beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage programs nationwide. The organization works closely with CMS to improve compliance with federal rules and regulations while enriching and protecting the lives of Medicare beneficiaries.

Mohon brings more than 20 years of health care compliance and regulatory expertise to the role. At Johns Hopkins Health Plans, she provides executive leadership across multiple health plans, including Medicare Advantage, managing compliance, privacy and regulatory affairs for the organization. Her career spans compliance leadership positions at multiple health plans and health care technology companies, with deep expertise in operationalizing complex regulatory requirements while supporting organizational growth and member care.

Johns Hopkins Health Plans has been a long-standing member of MAPA, contributing to the organization’s efforts to address complex compliance challenges affecting Medicare Advantage plans. MAPA has become a trusted partner to CMS, providing detailed feedback and solutions on issues ranging from regulatory audit processes and quality rating criteria to grievance and appeals procedures, formulary administration and member communications.

Mohon succeeds Regan Pennypacker, Director of Government Programs Compliance at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, who served as MAPA’s previous Chair.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (one of Maryland’s largest Medicaid plans with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world’s leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

