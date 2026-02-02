Carson Group Builds on Long-Standing Partnership and Expands Presence in Georgia

Omaha, Neb., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $55 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it has fully acquired the Carson Wealth location in Milton, Ga. The office is led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor G.C. Lewis, CFP®, who reported serving approximately $218 million in advisory and brokerage assets. As a part of the move, the Carson Wealth location in Atlanta/ Dunwoody will be integrated into the Carson Wealth Milton location, strengthening the firm’s footprint in Georgia.

“Carson Group continues to build momentum as we grow across the nation and deepen a community grounded in alignment, continuity and scale,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “What makes this acquisition especially meaningful is our long-standing partnership with G.C., who has been part of the Carson family for more than a decade. Together, we were able to support his vision for expanding the firm’s impact while preserving the culture and trusted client relationships he has built over the years. By fully integrating these offices, we are investing in proven leadership and strengthening our regional presence in a way that positions us for sustained growth across the Southeast.”

Lewis’ journey with Carson began more than a decade ago through Carson Coaching, where he aligned with the firm’s vision for innovation and a consistently high client experience. In 2023, the team formally transitioned into Carson Wealth as an independent office, deepening its integration within the Carson ecosystem while bringing a strong culture and a loyal client base built over decades. Lewis views the full acquisition as both a growth catalyst and a personal calling, while also putting his clients in a place where they can be fully seen and more confident that their money is growing with a team they can trust.

By going fully owned, the enhanced partnership broadens client access to Carson’s tax planning capabilities and private client services, delivering a more comprehensive and integrated wealth management experience. Clients will benefit by having access to broader resources, including Carson’s new service calendar designed to clearly demonstrate ongoing, year-round value by proactively delivering tax-aware planning and personalized touchpoints that strengthen client confidence and long-term relationships. Wholly owned status also provides Lewis and his team with the capital, infrastructure and strategic support needed to pursue future acquisitions of advisors seeking a long-term succession solution.

“I’ve partnered with Carson for years and have always admired their commitment to helping advisors grow while serving clients at the highest level,” said Lewis. “This acquisition strengthens that partnership and gives us the resources to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. It also carries deep personal meaning for me as Jon Baker, my mentor and friend, introduced me to Carson and worked closely with their team to build the Atlanta office. After his passing, I’m honored to carry his legacy forward by leading both teams and ensuring we remain future-ready for generations to come.”

Now wholly owned, the Milton and Atlanta offices are home to a highly experienced team of professionals dedicated to comprehensive financial planning. With expertise in retirement planning, tax strategy and wealth management, the advisors provide personalized solutions designed to help clients live their best lives today while planning more confidently for tomorrow.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $55 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.