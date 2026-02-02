WTW launches Rewards AI, providing compensation intelligence with generative AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of Rewards AI, a groundbreaking Generative AI-enabled software designed to transform how HR and compensation professionals access, analyze and act on rewards data. Built on WTW's trusted proprietary data, Rewards AI delivers clarity, confidence, and efficiency in compensation decision-making.

With accelerating technological advancements and ever-increasing data volumes, HR and compensation teams can struggle to move beyond surface-level insights to drive strategic decisions. Rewards AI addresses this challenge by combining WTW’s legacy of data integrity with cutting-edge AI, offering a "human-led, machine-powered" approach that simplifies complex workflows and accelerates insight discovery.

“Rewards AI represents a significant leap forward in how HR and compensation professionals can leverage complex data,” said Michiel Klompen, global data science leader, Work & Rewards, WTW. “We’ve combined WTW’s unparalleled data integrity with pioneering Generative AI to provide a solution that simplifies data analysis and empowers our clients to transform insights into actionable strategies with speed and confidence. This is a new way to deliver rewards intelligence, making it possible for all organizations to make informed decisions, quickly.”

Rewards AI features a conversational and intelligent interface, allowing users to ask questions in natural language and receive instant, tailored answers. This intuitive interaction helps professionals easily navigate, understand, and action complex rewards data, responding quickly to market shifts with greater clarity.

Rewards AI ensures transparency in how results are generated, with every recommendation traceable to its source, creating trust and eliminating guesswork from strategic compensation planning.

“In today’s dynamic market, the ability to quickly understand and respond to compensation trends is very important,” said Sambhav Rakyan, global leader, Rewards Data and Compensation Software, WTW. “Rewards AI moves beyond surface-level insights, offering a transparent and intuitive way to explore rewards data, uncover opportunities, and make decisions that are strategic and grounded in reliable information.”

