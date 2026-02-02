New Platform Revolutionizes How Seafarers Share Experiences Onboard

Offshore Ship Advisor Logo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offshore Ship Advisor, a new online platform designed for seafarers and offshore workers , has officially launched to provide a dedicated space for reviewing conditions onboard vessels, accessing insights, and learning about life offshore. The platform addresses a long-standing need for reliable information in the maritime industry.

Visit www.offshoreshipadvisor.com to explore the platform.

Developed by a seafarer with extensive offshore experience, Offshore Ship Advisor allows users to submit professional, moderated feedback and ratings focused on vessel facilities, accommodations, and onboard services. All submissions undergo moderation to ensure content remains factual, professional, and free of offensive language or sensitive project details. Users can create accounts and usernames to protect their identities while contributing to the platform.

“Our goal is to foster transparency in the maritime industry,” said the founder of Offshore Ship Advisor. “Seafarers often have limited access to reliable information about vessels before joining, which can make life offshore unpredictable. By providing a platform for structured feedback and practical insights, we are empowering professionals to make informed decisions while offering vessel owners valuable input for improvement.”

The platform also features a photographers’ section where users can upload images of vessels, complementing feedback and providing a visual reference for offshore professionals. Currently, the site includes over 74,000 vessels, with new additions made regularly based on user demand. The platform is open to seafarers, offshore workers, and maritime enthusiasts, encouraging engagement and contributions from all corners of the industry.

Looking ahead, Offshore Ship Advisor plans to expand its offerings to include feedback on recruitment agencies and training centers that assist offshore professionals in obtaining necessary certifications. The platform also welcomes engagement from major vessel-owning companies that wish to highlight their vessels and onboard facilities to attract top talent.

Since its initial development in June 2024 and official launch in November 2024, the platform has received positive feedback from early users, who praise its usability, practical insights, and the depth of information available. Each submission contributes to building a comprehensive resource for the maritime community worldwide.

“Life at sea can be challenging, and having access to reliable information about vessels and onboard conditions is invaluable,” said the founder. “Every contribution strengthens the community and helps set new standards for transparency and quality in the industry.”

Offshore Ship Advisor continues to grow steadily and aims to become an essential tool for seafarers, offshore workers, and maritime companies globally. By combining user-submitted feedback with professional moderation, the platform delivers trusted insights while encouraging continuous engagement.

Media Contact:

Stephen

info@offshoreshipadvisor.com

https://www.offshoreshipadvisor.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6621dc2d-6ad4-4a72-8a27-3c0b268a620f