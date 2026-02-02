Ringing in Your Ears? ASHA Shares Facts About a Common Yet Misunderstood Health Issue

Rockville, Md., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many as one in three people globally have experienced tinnitus, making it one of the most prevalent health challenges facing people of all ages. However, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), tinnitus is widely misunderstood—and highly undertreated. ASHA hopes to contribute to improving these realities this Tinnitus Awareness Week (February 2–8, 2026) by sharing information and resources with the public.

What Is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is a sound that a person hears, even though there is no outside sound source. Tinnitus is not a disease but, rather, a symptom that can vary significantly in duration, severity, and impact.

“A temporary ringing in the ears—for example, after a loud event like a concert—may be a minor nuisance for some people,” explains ASHA 2026 President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. “However, other people experience tinnitus chronically. This can severely affect their ability to function in ways that include disrupting their sleep, causing or exacerbating mental health difficulties, and impacting job performance and personal relationships. It is critical that people know that help is available, and that is what drives our participation in Tinnitus Awareness Week.”

Key Facts About Tinnitus

Learning about tinnitus can be a relief to people who experience it. Many people with tinnitus are unfairly dismissed because it is an invisible condition—others cannot hear what they hear or fully understand how profoundly it can disrupt daily life.

Below is some key information for the public about tinnitus:

How it sounds: People with tinnitus may hear it as a ringing in the ears, but the sensation can also be described as hissing, roaring, pulsing, whooshing, chirping, whistling, or clicking. There can be more than one tone, and these sounds can feel anywhere from soft to shatteringly loud.

Preventing and Treating Tinnitus

Because exposure to loud noise is a leading cause of tinnitus, prevention plays an important role. ASHA encourages people of all ages to practice safe listening in these ways:

Turn the volume down. Keep the volume of personal listening devices (e.g., smartphones, gaming systems) to 50% or less, especially if you are wearing earbuds or headphones. Consider using noise-canceling earbuds or headphones so you aren’t tempted to crank the volume to drown out competing noise.

If you already have tinnitus, there are multiple ways that you can manage your symptoms to reduce their impact.

Talk to your doctor, who can check for some of the medical issues that may cause tinnitus. They may also be able to advise about helpful lifestyle modifications. You should also have an audiologist test your hearing because some types of hearing loss and hearing problems can cause tinnitus.

In some cases, hearing aids can help: An audiologist can help you find and use the most effective hearing aid for you. Other tinnitus management tools may include sound machines, tinnitus-reducing applications on your smart device, hypnosis, and therapy.

Professionals Who Can Help You

To best manage your tinnitus, you may need to see a specialist—such as an audiologist; an ear, nose, and throat doctor (ENT); a psychologist; or another professional (depending on your symptoms and preferences). More information about treatment for tinnitus is available at www.asha.org/public/hearing/tinnitus. Find an audiologist near you by visiting www.asha.org/profind.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 241,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

