Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

February 2, 2026

Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

With reference to the previously published auction terms dated 2 February 2026, a correction is hereby announced regarding the LCR-categorisation of the bond DK0009546913.



The original terms incorrectly stated that the bond has LCR-category 2a.

The correct LCR-category is non-level.

All other terms remain unchanged.



Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit

Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Appendix: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G.

ISIN Capital centre



IT / RF*



Coupon



Maturity date



Bids on



Interest

rate trigger



LCR level



Currency



Auction dates Settlement Offering (million)



Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009519357 SDO (H) RF 1 01-01-2029 Price - 1b DKK Tapsale** 375 DK0009550865 SDO (H) IT/RF 1 01-04-2027 Price 7.08% 1b DKK 03-02-2026 06-02-2026 10:30 10:40 20,800 DK0009537920 RO (G) RF 1 01-04-2028 Price - 2a DKK Tapsale** 100 DK0009542847 RO (G) RF 1 01-04-2029 Price - 2a DKK 03-02-2026 11:30 11:40 700 DK0009546913 RO (G) RF 1 01-04-2030 Price - non-level DKK Tapsale** 75 DK0009550782 RO (G) RF 1 01-04-2031 Price - non-level DKK 03-02-2026 13:00 13:10 700 DK0009551400 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-10-2028 Yield - 1b DKK 04-02-2026 11:30 11:40 10,900 DK0009551756 RO (G) RF Adjustable 01-10-2028 Yield - 1b DKK 04-02-2026 13:00 13:10 4,700 DK0009551673 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-04-2029 Yield - 1b DKK 05-02-2026 11:30 11:40 10,400 DK0009551590 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-04-2029 Yield - 2a DKK 05-02-2026 13:00 13:10 2,300 DK0009551830 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-04-2029 Yield - 2a EUR 06-02-2026 11:30 11:40 370 DK0009551913 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01-10-2030 Yield - non-level EUR 06-02-2026 13:00 13:10 20

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger

** Tap sales are conducted on 3rd and 4th February 2026.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

