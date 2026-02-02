Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

February 2, 2026

Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

With reference to the previously published auction terms dated 2 February 2026, a correction is hereby announced regarding the LCR-categorisation of the bond DK0009546913.

The original terms incorrectly stated that the bond has LCR-category 2a.

The correct LCR-category is non-level.

All other terms remain unchanged.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit 
Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Appendix: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G.

ISINCapital centre

IT / RF*

Coupon

Maturity date

Bids on

Interest
rate trigger

LCR level

Currency

Auction datesSettlementOffering (million)

 StartEndCut-offAllotment
DK0009519357SDO (H)RF101-01-2029Price-1bDKKTapsale**  375
DK0009550865SDO (H)IT/RF101-04-2027Price7.08%1bDKK03-02-202606-02-202610:3010:4020,800
DK0009537920RO (G)RF101-04-2028Price-2aDKKTapsale**  100
DK0009542847RO (G)RF101-04-2029Price-2aDKK03-02-202611:3011:40700
DK0009546913RO (G)RF101-04-2030Price-non-levelDKKTapsale**  75
DK0009550782RO (G)RF101-04-2031Price-non-levelDKK03-02-202613:0013:10700
DK0009551400SDO (H)RFAdjustable01-10-2028Yield-1bDKK04-02-202611:3011:4010,900
DK0009551756RO (G)RFAdjustable01-10-2028Yield-1bDKK04-02-202613:0013:104,700
DK0009551673SDO (H)RFAdjustable01-04-2029Yield-1bDKK05-02-202611:3011:4010,400
DK0009551590SDO (H)RFAdjustable01-04-2029Yield-2aDKK05-02-202613:0013:102,300
DK0009551830SDO (H)RFAdjustable01-04-2029Yield-2aEUR06-02-202611:3011:40370
DK0009551913SDO (H)RFAdjustable01-10-2030Yield-non-levelEUR06-02-202613:0013:1020

        *        (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger
        **        Tap sales are conducted on 3rd and 4th February 2026.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

