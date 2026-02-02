Jennifer Duman of Skyhawk Security Named a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the leader in AI-based purple team-powered cloud security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Channel Director Jennifer Duman in its prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Duman has spent the last two decades building and launching channel programs from the ground up for technology and cybersecurity startups, bringing deep expertise in partner models, ecosystem design and measurable revenue acceleration. Since joining Skyhawk in 2025, she has strengthened the company’s channel-first go-to-market strategy by introducing automation and operational rigor to what were previously manual processes. This has enabled faster partner onboarding, more consistent communications and more efficient lead and opportunity management.

Under Duman’s leadership, Skyhawk grew its partner community by more than 60% and increased partner-led revenue by more than 400%, while also operationalizing lead and opportunity flow to provide bi-directional, real-time visibility for Skyhawk and its partners. This demonstrates Skyhawk’s dedication to its channel initiatives and commitment to delivering battle-tested, AI-driven cloud security solutions to the partner ecosystem.

“Jennifer’s channel philosophy is centered on trust and mutual growth. That means a lot to our partners,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “They want to bring customers practical innovation that prevents breaches and helps them focus on the cloud risks that really matter. Jennifer has built a partner program that makes it easier to do exactly that, unlocking new opportunities for partners to drive revenue and long-term customer value. We’re thrilled to see CRN recognize her leadership.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

To view the full list of 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs, visit: www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the leader in AI Based Purple Team-Powered Cloud Security, leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and preemptively stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes cloud security with its Continuous Proactive Protection, an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).