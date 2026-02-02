Allyce Mardesich of Zapier Honored As A 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapier , the most connected AI orchestration platform, announced today that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Allyce Mardesich, Head of Ecosystems and Channels, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Allyce Mardesich joined Zapier two years ago and quickly made her mark by rebuilding and revitalizing the company’s partner program from the ground up. In 2025, she secured additional investment for the partner program and team, then led a complete relaunch that included new referral incentives, comprehensive sales and technical training, and an expanded partner services fund. These changes brought solution partners into co-selling motions with Zapier’s largest enterprise customers—a significant shift that’s creating real revenue opportunities for partners.

One of her most innovative moves has been using AI to transform partner enablement. Her team now creates training content in a fraction of the time it used to take, and they’re building AI agents that help partners develop customized marketing campaigns based on their specific audiences. It’s the kind of practical, forward-thinking approach that makes partners’ lives easier while helping them grow.

Before Zapier, Allyce held leadership roles at Atlassian and VMware, where she developed and scaled global channel strategies for enterprise technology companies. She brings 18 years of channel experience to her current role and reports directly to Zapier’s CFO.

“This recognition reflects the work our entire team has put into rebuilding trust with our partners,” said Allyce Mardesich. “When partners tell me they feel heard and see that Zapier is genuinely investing in their success, that’s what makes this work rewarding. We’re just getting started, and I’m excited about what we’ll accomplish together in 2026.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

About Zapier

Zapier is the leader in AI-powered workflow automation, connecting more than 8,000 apps to help businesses of all sizes move faster and work smarter. From startups to enterprises, millions of users rely on Zapier to automate repetitive tasks, streamline operations, and unlock the full potential of AI. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zapier is a fully remote company committed to helping people focus on the work that matters most. Learn more at zapier.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

