BluEarth Renewables Names Arun Banskota as President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluEarth Renewables (BluEarth) announced today the appointment of Arun Banskota as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2, 2026.

Mr. Banskota is an accomplished executive and proven leader with more than 30 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors in Canada and the United States. He brings a strong track record of leading large, complex organizations with a focus on performance, disciplined execution and long-term value creation.

“I am proud to join the talented team at BluEarth Renewables and look forward to connecting with our employees, partners and stakeholders,” says Arun Banskota, President and CEO of BluEarth Renewables. “BluEarth is a premier Canadian and U.S. independent power producer and we will leverage this position to execute our strategy – advancing new development and delivering operational excellence.”

Most recently, Mr. Banskota served as President and CEO of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. His extensive leadership background also includes Vice President of Data Center Global Services at Amazon and various senior executive positions at NRG Energy Inc. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and a Master of Arts in Development Economics and International Management from the University of Denver.

“BluEarth has established a strong and resilient business over the last 15 years,” says Rick Brouwer, Chairman, BluEarth Board of Directors. “With experienced leadership in place and Arun joining the team, BluEarth is well positioned to advance its strategic priorities.”

As part of the leadership transition, Shaun Wrubell, who has served as interim President and CEO, will assume the role of Chief Legal Officer. BluEarth’s shareholder CVC DIF and the Board of Directors would like to thank Shaun for his leadership throughout this period and for his ongoing dedication and commitment to BluEarth.

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future™ by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading independent power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro, solar and storage facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes over 750 MWAC (gross) in operation, under construction, or with a power purchase agreement and over 7 GW of high-quality development projects that are actively being advanced. In addition, we provide third-party operating support for over 300 MW of wind and solar across North America.

For more information:

Media Relations

BluEarth Renewables

(587) 324-4238

media@bluearthrenewables.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca8a6840-4410-4690-b367-7ade87bbd69e