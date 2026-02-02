Tim Nielsen of Radware Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced that Tim Nielsen, North America director, partner channel, Radware was selected by CRN—a brand of The Channel Company— for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Nielsen brings more than 25 years of sales, executive leadership, and channel experience across cybersecurity, IT services, data center and telecom infrastructure. In his more than seven years at Radware, he has transformed Radware’s North America partner ecosystem, elevating key relationships into C-level strategic alliances representing more than $40 billion in cybersecurity revenue and driving more than 200% growth in the partner-led new business pipeline.

“The channel is a people-driven business built on trust and strong relationships,” said Nielsen. “Our focus is helping partners grow through real pipeline ROI, differentiated solutions, and enablement that equips them to clearly articulate security risk and value as AI reshapes the threat landscape.”

Radware’s partner program enables resellers, service providers, and technology partners to accelerate growth with differentiated, AI-driven application security solutions. The company has established multiple strategic agreements with tier-one U.S. channel partners, with 100% of new customer acquisitions and more than 90% of existing customer business flowing through the channel. In 2024, Radware launched its inaugural Strategic Partner Advisory Board and introduced Partner of the Year awards.

To support continued partner success, Radware has expanded its channel account manager team, launched a dedicated channel engineering and enablement organization, and significantly increased channel marketing investments across North America. Through its LLM-enabled partner portal, Radware equips partners to precisely position its AI-driven DDoS, WAF, bot, API and Agentic AI protection platform-based solutions to address complex evolving threats and drive competitive advantage.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content, executive editor, CRN.

For more information about Radware’s Channel, Cloud and Technology Partners program, please visit https://www.radware.com/partners.



CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list is featured on CRN.com at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



