Mohideen Shaikh of UnifyApps Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnifyApps , the AI Agent and App Builder Platform for the Enterprise, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Mohideen Shaikh, VP, Global Channels & Alliances, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition honors IT vendor and distribution executives who shape channel strategy and drive innovation and partnership across the industry.

Shaikh is responsible for guiding UnifyApps' global channel strategy. In this position, he develops new strategic relationships and empowers his partners to support enterprises in advancing from pilot-stage generative AI initiatives to horizontal, production-ready generative AI solutions.

Through Shaikh's continued direction of a partner-centric approach, UnifyApps has the opportunity to empower solution providers, system integrators, and technology partners to interconnect systems of record, knowledge, and activity into one unified, AI-enabled foundation. In doing so, these partners will have the ability to enable the deployment of AI throughout teams and automate workflow processes while maintaining governance and trust at all levels of the AI stack.

“Mohideen’s leadership has helped build a partner ecosystem that provides tangible, quantifiable AI results for enterprises,” said Haitham Elkhatib, Chief Revenue Officer at UnifyApps. “He provides clarity, discipline, and vision to our channel strategy, and together with our partners, we provide organizations with secure, governed, and scalable AI across the enterprise.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation, and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About UnifyApps

UnifyApps is the AI Agent and App Builder Platform for the Enterprise that empowers organizations to transform into AI-Native enterprises. Its AI OS architecture and horizontal platform connects systems of record, knowledge, and activity, enabling enterprises to turn stalled GenAI pilots into scalable, production-grade solutions. With hundreds of pre-built integrations and an LLM-agnostic design, UnifyApps helps enterprises operationalize AI securely and confidently. Founded in 2023 and backed by WestBridge Capital, ICONIQ, and Elevation Capital, UnifyApps is headquartered in New York with a presence across the Americas, EMEA, and India. Learn more at www.unifyapps.com or follow UnifyApps on LinkedIn .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

