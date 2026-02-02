Hill Country Chocolate Releases 2026 Guide to the Best Chocolate & Wine Tastings in the Texas Hill Country

Fredericksburg, TEXAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill Country Chocolate, the award-winning Fredericksburg chocolate shop recently named "Best Chocolate Shop" in the Texas Hill Country by the Standard-Radio Post Readers' Choice Awards, today released its 2026 guide to the best chocolate and wine tasting experiences in the Texas Hill Country.

Hill Country Chocolate's tasting room in Fredericksburg showcases wine and chocolate pairings that represent the Texas Hill Country's growing artisanal movement.

The guide, published annually ahead of Valentine's Day, highlights nine exceptional venues offering wine and chocolate pairings across the region. This year's curated list includes Hill Country Chocolate, Signor Vineyards, Wildseed Farms, Slate Theory Winery, Michael Ros Winery, Halter Ranch, Andreucci Winery, Ocotillo Chocolate and Wine, and 1892 Emporium in Llano.

"Wine and chocolate share something fundamental," said Dan McCoy, owner of Hill Country Chocolate. "Both are products of terroir, fermentation, and craft. When paired thoughtfully, they create something greater than either can offer alone. We created this guide because visitors to the Texas Hill Country deserve to know where they can find experiences that honor both traditions."

A Region Coming Into Its Own

The Texas Hill Country has emerged as one of the most dynamic wine destinations in the United States, with more than 100 wineries now operating along Highway 290 and the surrounding countryside. Alongside this growth, a parallel movement has taken root: artisanal chocolatiers and forward-thinking wineries have begun collaborating to create tasting experiences that pair locally crafted chocolates with Texas wines.

Hill Country Chocolate has positioned itself at the center of this movement. The Fredericksburg chocolate shop operates a working chocolate factory with floor-to-ceiling windows, where visitors can watch chocolatiers craft confections while enjoying guided wine and chocolate pairings. The shop's Premiere Wine & Chocolate Experience has become one of the most sought-after reservations in the region.

About the Guide

The 2026 guide evaluates venues across several criteria: quality of chocolate and wine offerings, the thoughtfulness of pairings, atmosphere, and overall guest experience. The list spans a range of experiences—from underground cave tastings at Slate Theory Winery to single-origin drinking chocolate flights at Ocotillo, from Tuscan imports at Andreucci to wildflower-surrounded estate wines at Wildseed Farms.

"We visit every venue personally," McCoy said. "This isn't a sponsored list. These are the places we genuinely believe offer the best wine and chocolate experiences in the Texas Hill Country."

The full guide is available at hillcountrychocolate.com.

About Hill Country Chocolate

Hill Country Chocolate is a Fredericksburg, Texas chocolatier specializing in artisanal chocolates and immersive wine and chocolate pairing experiences. Featured by Texas Monthly and recognized as "Best Chocolate Shop" in the Texas Hill Country, Hill Country Chocolate has built a national reputation for its craftsmanship and dedication to the art of chocolate and wine pairing. The company operates a working chocolate factory and tasting room at 144 Industrial Loop in Fredericksburg.

Press Inquiries

Dan McCoy

info [at] hillcountrychocolate.com

(830) 992-3277

https://hillcountrychocolate.com

144 Industrial Loop

Fredericksburg, Texas 78624