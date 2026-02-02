Digital Ascension Group Launches Crypto Tax Preparation and Filing Services with Partner CPA Firms

Dallas, TEXAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ascension Group, a family office serving digital asset holders, now offers comprehensive crypto tax preparation and filing services through partnerships with CPA firms specializing in cryptocurrency taxation. The service addresses the growing need for accurate crypto tax reporting as IRS enforcement intensifies and new tax forms take effect for the 2025 tax year.

Why Digital Ascension Group Built This Crypto Tax Service

The firm launched crypto tax preparation services after seeing the same problem repeatedly among its client base: people with substantial cryptocurrency holdings couldn't find qualified tax professionals to prepare their returns.

"Most CPAs have never filed a return with DeFi income," said Maximus Avery, CBDO and Principal of Digital Ascension Group. "They don't know how to handle staking rewards, liquidity pool participation, or cost basis tracking across five exchanges. Our clients needed tax experts who specialize in this, not generalists learning on their dime."

Digital Ascension Group responded by building relationships with CPA firms that have dedicated practices around cryptocurrency tax compliance. These tax professionals have prepared returns for crypto founders, active traders with thousands of annual transactions, and families holding digital assets across multiple generations.

The result is a crypto tax service that handles everything from straightforward Bitcoin capital gains to the most complex cryptocurrency transaction scenarios.

The IRS Is Watching: Why Accurate Crypto Tax Filing Matters in 2026

The Internal Revenue Service has made digital asset tax enforcement a priority. This isn't speculation. The agency has served John Doe summonses on Coinbase, Kraken, and other major exchanges, obtaining account holder information for hundreds of thousands of taxpayers.

Starting with the 2025 tax year, exchanges must file Form 1099-DA (the new digital asset reporting form) with the IRS. This builds on existing Form 1099-B requirements. The IRS receives copies of these forms before you file your taxes. When your tax return doesn't match what exchanges reported, expect a notice.

The cryptocurrency tax question on Form 1040 now asks every taxpayer directly: did you receive, sell, exchange, or dispose of any digital asset during the tax year? Checking "no" when the answer is "yes" creates problems. Checking "yes" and filing incorrect amounts creates different problems.

Penalties for substantial understatement of tax start at 20% of the underpaid amount. Interest accrues from the original due date. If the IRS determines fraud, penalties increase and criminal referral becomes possible. Nobody expects fraud allegations from sloppy crypto tax reporting, but large discrepancies combined with complex transaction histories can look intentional.

Digital Ascension Group's crypto tax services exist to help clients avoid these outcomes by filing accurate crypto tax returns from the start.

What Makes Cryptocurrency Tax Preparation So Complicated

Every cryptocurrency transaction potentially triggers a tax obligation. Most crypto investors have hundreds of these transactions without realizing it.

The IRS Treats Crypto as Property for Tax Purposes

Cryptocurrency is taxed as property, not currency. This means every sale, trade, or disposal creates a capital gain or capital loss. Trading one crypto for another counts as selling the first and buying the second, even though dollars never entered the picture.

The tax rate depends on your holding period. Crypto held more than one year qualifies for long-term capital gains tax rates of 0%, 15%, or 20%. Crypto held one year or less faces short-term capital gains tax at your ordinary income tax rate, which matches your federal tax bracket.

Cost Basis Tracking Creates Headaches

If you bought Bitcoin at $5,000 in 2019, $35,000 in 2021, and $68,000 last year, then sold some, which Bitcoin did you sell? The IRS allows FIFO, LIFO, and specific identification methods. The choice changes your tax bill significantly.

Most exchanges don't track cost basis across platforms. If you moved crypto between exchanges or wallets, your transaction history fragments. Reconstructing accurate cost basis requires pulling data from multiple sources and reconciling it.

The tax professionals Digital Ascension Group works with use specialized crypto tax software to import your crypto transaction history, assign cost basis using appropriate methods, and calculate your crypto gains and losses accurately.

Staking, Mining, and DeFi Income Adds Complexity

Crypto from mining and staking rewards constitutes ordinary income at the fair market value when received. If you stake Ethereum and earn rewards daily, you technically have daily income events to track. The value of your crypto at receipt becomes your cost basis for future capital gain calculations.

DeFi protocol participation creates additional complexity. Liquidity pool deposits, yield farming, wrapped tokens, and bridge transactions all have tax implications that the IRS hasn't fully clarified. Tax experts must make judgment calls and document defensible positions.

Self-employment tax may apply if mining or staking constitutes a business. This adds 15.3% on top of ordinary income tax for Social Security and Medicare.

NFT Sales Face Special Rules

NFTs may qualify as collectibles, which face a 28% long-term capital gains tax rate instead of the standard rates. The classification depends on what the NFT represents. Digital art probably qualifies as a collectible. Membership or access NFTs might not.

Artists who mint and sell NFTs have ordinary income, not capital gains, because they created the asset. This income goes on Schedule C and triggers self-employment tax.

Multi-State and International Filing Requirements

Crypto investors who moved states, worked remotely across state lines, or hold assets on foreign exchanges face additional compliance requirements. State tax treatment of cryptocurrency varies. Foreign accounts may trigger FBAR reporting or Form 8938 requirements.

The Tax Forms Required to Report Crypto on Your Tax Return

Filing crypto taxes correctly requires multiple tax forms depending on your activity during the tax year.

Form 8949 lists every crypto sale, trade, or disposal with dates, proceeds, cost basis, and gain or loss. Active traders may have hundreds of pages. You need to complete Form 8949 for every capital transaction involving digital assets.

lists every crypto sale, trade, or disposal with dates, proceeds, cost basis, and gain or loss. Active traders may have hundreds of pages. You need to complete Form 8949 for every capital transaction involving digital assets. Schedule D summarizes your total capital gains and losses from Form 8949 and flows to your main tax return.

summarizes your total capital gains and losses from Form 8949 and flows to your main tax return. Schedule 1 reports other income including staking rewards, airdrops, and crypto received as payment (if not self-employment).

reports other income including staking rewards, airdrops, and crypto received as payment (if not self-employment). Schedule C applies if you operate crypto activity as a business, including mining operations, node running, or accepting crypto payments for services.

applies if you operate crypto activity as a business, including mining operations, node running, or accepting crypto payments for services. Form 1099-B and Form 1099-DA come from exchanges reporting your proceeds. The IRS receives copies. Your tax return needs to reconcile with these forms.

come from exchanges reporting your proceeds. The IRS receives copies. Your tax return needs to reconcile with these forms. State tax returns require proper sourcing of digital asset income, and rules vary by state.

The tax professionals in Digital Ascension Group's network prepare all required federal and state tax forms for clients with cryptocurrency holdings.

Who Digital Ascension Group's Crypto Tax Services Help

The firm's crypto tax preparation services serve several client profiles.

Individual Cryptocurrency Investors

People who bought and held crypto, then sold some, need accurate capital gain calculations and Form 8949 preparation. Even straightforward situations require cost basis tracking that most tax preparation software handles poorly.

Active Traders

Traders with thousands of cryptocurrency transactions across exchanges need transaction reconstruction before filing can begin. The tax professionals Digital Ascension Group works with use crypto tax calculators and specialized software to import your crypto data, reconcile across platforms, and generate accurate crypto tax reports.

Staking and DeFi Participants

Anyone earning staking rewards, yield farming returns, or liquidity pool income needs documentation of fair market value at receipt for every reward event. This becomes ordinary income reported on Schedule 1 or Schedule C.

NFT Creators and Collectors

Artists with crypto sales from NFT minting face self-employment tax and ordinary income treatment. Collectors face potential collectibles rates. Both need tax professionals who understand current IRS positions.

Crypto Business Owners

Businesses accepting crypto payments, paying employees or contractors in tokens, or holding crypto assets on the balance sheet need business tax return preparation that accounts for cryptocurrency. S-corps, partnerships, and LLCs each have different requirements.

Founders and Early Employees

Token grants, vesting schedules, 83(b) elections, and exit events create layered tax implications. These situations require tax experts familiar with both equity compensation and cryptocurrency taxation.

Multi-State and International Filers

Clients with filing requirements across multiple jurisdictions need tax professionals who understand state tax variations and international reporting obligations including FBAR and Form 8938.

How to Calculate Your Crypto Taxes

For those who want to understand the process, here's how crypto tax calculation works.

Identify Every Taxable Transaction

Every sale, trade, or disposal of cryptocurrency triggers capital gain or loss. Receiving crypto as income, staking rewards, mining proceeds, or airdrops triggers ordinary income. Transferring crypto between wallets you own does not trigger tax.

Determine Cost Basis and Proceeds

Cost basis typically means what you paid, including fees. If you received crypto as income, cost basis equals the fair market value of your crypto at the time of receipt. Proceeds means what you received when you sold or traded.

Calculate Gain or Loss

Capital gain equals proceeds minus cost basis. If the result is negative, you have a capital loss. Track whether each transaction is short-term (held one year or less) or long-term (held more than one year) because the tax rate differs.

Apply the Right Tax Rates

Short-term capital gains face ordinary income tax rates matching your tax bracket. Long-term capital gains tax rates are 0%, 15%, or 20% depending on income. Ordinary income from staking, mining, and payments faces your marginal income tax rate.

Use Crypto Losses to Reduce Your Tax Bill

Crypto losses offset capital gains. If losses exceed gains, you can deduct up to $3,000 against ordinary income annually, with excess carrying forward. Tax loss harvesting before year-end can reduce your crypto taxes.

Generate Accurate Tax Reports

A crypto tax calculator or crypto tax software can automate this process by importing your crypto transactions, applying accounting methods, and generating Form 8949 and other required tax forms.

Why Trust Digital Ascension Group for Crypto Tax Preparation

Digital Ascension Group brings several advantages to crypto tax filing.

Specialized Tax Professionals, Not Generalists

The CPA firms in Digital Ascension Group's network focus on cryptocurrency taxation. They've handled returns with DeFi income, staking rewards across multiple protocols, NFT sales, and complex multi-entity structures. They don't need to learn crypto tax on your return.

Software Plus Human Judgment

The tax professionals use the best crypto tax software to import your crypto transaction data and calculate your crypto gains and losses. But software follows rules while tax experts make judgment calls. When IRS guidance is unclear, experienced professionals take defensible positions and document their rationale.

Coordination with Other Advisors

Digital Ascension Group operates as a family office, coordinating across professional services. Tax preparation connects with estate planning when cryptocurrency creates succession issues. Tax strategy coordinates with investment management through the firm's affiliated RIA, Digital Wealth Partners, which provides cryptocurrency investment advisory services.

Audit Support

If the IRS questions a return, clients have tax professionals who can explain and defend the positions taken. Documentation exists for cost basis calculations, accounting method choices, and treatment of ambiguous transactions.

Experience Across Client Types

The tax experts in Digital Ascension Group's network have prepared crypto tax returns for:

Founders who sold crypto projects and faced complex exit taxation

Traders with tens of thousands of annual cryptocurrency transactions

Families holding Bitcoin across multiple generations with estate considerations

Businesses with crypto on the balance sheet and token-based compensation

DeFi users with hundreds of protocol interactions to document

International clients with multi-jurisdiction filing requirements

Digital Wealth Partners: Ongoing Crypto Investment Advisory

Digital Ascension Group operates Digital Wealth Partners as an affiliated Registered Investment Adviser providing cryptocurrency financial advisory services.

For clients who want ongoing guidance on their crypto investment strategy, Digital Wealth Partners offers:

Cryptocurrency portfolio management based on goals and risk tolerance

Bitcoin investment advisory for clients focused on BTC accumulation and returns

Retirement planning that incorporates digital asset holdings

Coordination between investment decisions and tax implications

The RIA structure means Digital Wealth Partners operates under fiduciary duty, required to act in clients' best interests.

Tax preparation and investment advisory work together. Decisions about when to sell, which lots to select, and how to harvest losses all affect both investment returns and tax liability. Digital Ascension Group coordinates these services for clients who want integrated advice.

How to Get Started with Crypto Tax Filing

Digital Ascension Group accepts new clients for the 2026 tax filing season.

Step 1: Learn About the Service

Visit the crypto tax preparation and filing services page to understand the firm's approach to transaction reconstruction, return preparation, and working with specialized tax professionals.

Step 2: Schedule a Consultation

Contact Digital Ascension Group to discuss your situation. The firm matches clients with tax professionals based on the complexity of their cryptocurrency holdings, types of transactions, and any business filing requirements.

Step 3: Gather Your Records

Pull transaction history from exchanges, wallets, and DeFi protocols. The tax professionals will use crypto tax software to import your crypto transactions, but having records organized speeds the process.

Step 4: Get Your Taxes Filed Right

The tax professionals prepare your federal tax return including Form 8949, Schedule D, and any other required tax forms. State returns get prepared with proper digital asset income sourcing. Everything reconciles to documentation you can produce if the IRS asks questions.

File Crypto Taxes Correctly the First Time

The IRS is paying attention to cryptocurrency tax compliance. Exchanges report your crypto activity. The digital asset question on Form 1040 requires an answer. Penalties for getting it wrong add up fast.

Digital Ascension Group's crypto tax service connects you with tax experts who prepare accurate crypto tax returns for people with holdings ranging from straightforward Bitcoin positions to complex DeFi participation. They use the best crypto tax software, apply professional judgment to ambiguous situations, and create documentation that protects you.

Don't wait until April to find out your accountant doesn't understand cryptocurrency taxation. Contact Digital Ascension Group now to get connected with qualified tax professionals for your 2026 tax return.

