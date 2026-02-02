Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
February 2, 2026
Correction: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions
With reference to the previously published auction terms dated 2 February 2026, a correction is hereby announced regarding the LCR-categorisation of the bond DK0009546913.
The original terms incorrectly stated that the bond has LCR-category 2a.
The correct LCR-category is non-level.
All other terms remain unchanged.
Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit
Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Appendix: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G.
|ISIN
|Capital centre
|IT / RF*
|Coupon
|Maturity date
|Bids on
|Interest
rate trigger
|LCR level
|Currency
|Auction dates
|Settlement
|Offering (million)
|Start
|End
|Cut-off
|Allotment
|DK0009519357
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2029
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|Tapsale**
|375
|DK0009550865
|SDO (H)
|IT/RF
|1
|01-04-2027
|Price
|7.08%
|1b
|DKK
|03-02-2026
|06-02-2026
|10:30
|10:40
|20,800
|DK0009537920
|RO (G)
|RF
|1
|01-04-2028
|Price
|-
|2a
|DKK
|Tapsale**
|100
|DK0009542847
|RO (G)
|RF
|1
|01-04-2029
|Price
|-
|2a
|DKK
|03-02-2026
|11:30
|11:40
|700
|DK0009546913
|RO (G)
|RF
|1
|01-04-2030
|Price
|-
|non-level
|DKK
|Tapsale**
|75
|DK0009550782
|RO (G)
|RF
|1
|01-04-2031
|Price
|-
|non-level
|DKK
|03-02-2026
|13:00
|13:10
|700
|DK0009551400
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-10-2028
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|04-02-2026
|11:30
|11:40
|10,900
|DK0009551756
|RO (G)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-10-2028
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|04-02-2026
|13:00
|13:10
|4,700
|DK0009551673
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-04-2029
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|05-02-2026
|11:30
|11:40
|10,400
|DK0009551590
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-04-2029
|Yield
|-
|2a
|DKK
|05-02-2026
|13:00
|13:10
|2,300
|DK0009551830
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-04-2029
|Yield
|-
|2a
|EUR
|06-02-2026
|11:30
|11:40
|370
|DK0009551913
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-10-2030
|Yield
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|06-02-2026
|13:00
|13:10
|20
* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger
** Tap sales are conducted on 3rd and 4th February 2026.
Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.
On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.
Attachment