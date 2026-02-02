Frank’s RedHot® and Ludacris Drop the Mic – and the Sauce – Through New “Eat The GOAT” Campaign

TORONTO, CA., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s RedHot is the #1 hot sauce brand in the world* and its turning the Big Game into a full-blown flavour showcase with “Eat The GOAT,” a new campaign starring hip-hop legend Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. The spot blends beats, heat, and humour in a way only Frank’s RedHot can—where the GOAT of hot sauce meets one of hip-hop’s GOATs to prove that flavour always headlines the show.

“Eat The GOAT” takes the most iconic acronym in hip-hop and sports culture (Greatest Of All Time) and flips it into something fans can actually do: eat it. The creative drops fans into a high-energy watch party hosted by Ludacris, featuring a surprise cameo from party guest Chingy alongside DJ Infamous, Shawnna, and I-20, plus an unexpected rapping goat that takes over the spot’s playful misdirection as the life of the party.

In the campaign’s original raps, recipes turn into rhymes, dropping lines about saucy wings, cheesy dips, and the perfect flavour-to-heat ratio that only the GOAT delivers. Each verse celebrates the way Frank’s turns up everyday eats. From a fridge stocked with Frank’s to wings spinning on turntables and an over-the-top spread of game day favourites, the creative captures how fans celebrate: packed living rooms, stacked plates, and food that hits as hard as the hype when The GOAT of hot sauce is in the house.

“Frank’s RedHot is more than a sauce—it’s a flavour anthem that brings people together over mic-dropping food,” said Tabata Gomez, CMO of McCormick & Company, Inc. “We’re thrilled to team up with Ludacris to turn up the flavour with Frank’s RedHot and inspire fans everywhere to ‘Eat The GOAT.’”

“Timeless flavour, timeless flow,” added Ludacris. “When something’s been the GOAT this long, you don’t just taste it – you feel it. I’m excited to partner with Frank’s RedHot to revel in shared GOAT status.”

Frank’s RedHot is also turning up the heat with two new sauces. Designed to help fans mix things up without losing beloved classics, Canadians can find these flavours nationwide in the coming weeks.

Frank’s RedHot® Mango Habanero Wing Sauce: Mango purée and habanero join forces for a perfectly balanced blend of sweet flavour and fiery heat.

Frank's RedHot® Kickin' Chicken Thick Sauce: The perfect mix of flavour, heat, and thickness — a bold twist on the original "Put that $#!T on everything" sauce.

In addition, according to new game day eats data, fans across Canada aren’t just watching football — they’re spicing thing up by turning game day into a culinary event. The survey reveals that:

Ontarians lead the pack of heat tolerance at 24% , followed by Quebecers at 12%

, followed by Quebecers at 12% More than one‑third of Canadians say “polite but spicy” is the ideal heat level Albertans top the list of heat‑seekers, with 20% preferring “surprisingly hot”

59% call double dipping the ultimate party foul, yet 41% admit to double‑dipping

Fans can watch the creative via @FranksRedHot and follow along for more flavour inspiration rolling out through Big Game weekend. For more info, visit FranksRedHot.com and follow @Ludacris. “Eat The GOAT” was developed in partnership with creative agency Colle McVoy, with production by ArtClass.

Media Inquiries: Press photos can be found here with credit to Frank’s RedHot®.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2025 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2024 through all retail channels. Hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment made from chilies and excludes chili paste, chili oil, and dried chili powder/flakes.

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on January 21st, 2026, with 1,535 randomly selected Canadian adults who are online panelists. The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Frank’s RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavour and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank’s RedHot® is one of McCormick & Company’s (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavour. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavours to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavourful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavour. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

