Hip Replacement Market to Reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2033 Driven by Aging Population, Rising Osteoarthritis, and Robotic-Assisted Surgery Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global hip replacement market was valued at US$ 7.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 11.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The hip replacement market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, largely propelled by the rapidly aging global population. By 2030, it is projected that one in every six people worldwide will be over the age of 60, creating a vast and growing demographic of primary consumers for hip replacement procedures. As people live longer, the demand for effective solutions to maintain mobility and quality of life intensifies.

The most significant underlying cause driving the hip replacement market is osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease that affects approximately 595 million people globally in 2024. As the prevalence of osteoarthritis continues to rise, so does the number of patients seeking relief from debilitating joint pain and loss of mobility. This chronic condition gradually wears down cartilage, resulting in pain, stiffness, and reduced function, often culminating in the need for hip replacement surgery.

Soaring Surgical Volumes: A Sign of Growing Demand

The hip replacement market is experiencing a significant surge in surgical volumes, reflecting the increasing demand for these procedures. In the United States alone, projections estimate that by 2025, a staggering 652,000 total hip arthroplasty surgeries will be performed. This rise underscores not only the growing prevalence of joint issues among aging populations but also advancements in surgical techniques that make these procedures more accessible and effective.

One of the most notable transformations in hip replacement surgery is the rapid migration from traditional hospital environments to outpatient Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). This shift is reshaping the patient experience by offering more convenient, cost-effective, and efficient care options. By 2024, this trend had advanced so far that approximately 92 percent of patients undergoing hip replacement were discharged directly to their homes for recovery, bypassing extended hospital stays.

Material science is at the forefront of hip replacement innovation, moving beyond conventional implant components toward advanced materials that enhance durability and biocompatibility. There is a clear shift toward highly cross-linked polyethylene plastics and ceramic-on-ceramic implants, both known for their superior wear resistance and longevity. These materials significantly reduce the risk of implant degradation over time, extending the lifespan of hip replacements and improving patient outcomes.

Titans of Innovation: Industry Leaders Shaping the Market

The hip replacement market is fiercely contested by a handful of industry giants, including Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Smith & Nephew. These leaders are locked in a dynamic race to push the boundaries of technological innovation, each striving to develop systems that enhance surgical precision and reduce invasiveness.

Stryker’s MAKO robotic system exemplifies the growing trend toward robotic-assisted surgeries. Its adoption has surged sharply as hospitals and surgeons recognize the system’s capability to provide enhanced precision during hip replacement procedures.

Zimmer Biomet is making significant strides by pioneering the integration of augmented reality into orthopedic surgery with its HipInsight™ System. This innovative platform offers surgeons three-dimensional perception during operations, providing real-time visual guidance that enhances spatial awareness and decision-making.

These technological breakthroughs directly respond to the dual demands of patients and surgeons: achieving more predictable surgical outcomes while accelerating recovery times. As less invasive procedures become more common, patients benefit from reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker return to normal activities.

A New Era: Personalized and Robotic Hip Replacement

The future of the hip replacement market is unfolding along a clear and exciting path—one that is personalized, robotic, and deeply integrated with digital technologies. Robotic assistance is rapidly shifting from a novel innovation to a standard of care. Projections indicate that by 2030, up to 70% of all hip and knee replacement surgeries in the United States could be performed with robotic guidance.

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly vital role in pre-operative planning, transforming how surgeons prepare for each procedure. The use of AI enables the creation of highly detailed, individualized surgical blueprints tailored specifically to each patient’s anatomy and condition. Because every patient is unique, AI-driven planning ensures that the surgical approach is optimized for their specific needs, reducing risks and enhancing outcomes.

Beyond robotics and AI, the hip replacement market is also evolving through the development of advanced implant materials that offer superior durability and biocompatibility. These cutting-edge materials are designed to extend the longevity of implants, reducing the need for revision surgeries and improving patients’ quality of life. Together with robotic precision and AI-driven planning, these innovations are ushering in a new era of highly customized solutions.

North America’s Dominance: A Market Powerhouse in Hip Replacement

North America stands tall as the undisputed leader in the global hip replacement market, commanding an impressive 41.33% share. This commanding presence is driven by exceptionally high procedural volumes, particularly in the United States, where the healthcare system has embraced rapid technological advancements. The region’s success is underpinned by a vast community of over 35,000 orthopedic specialists who, as of 2024, form a formidable network dedicated to advancing hip replacement care.

The sheer scale of hip replacement procedures in North America is supported by an expansive and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. HCA Healthcare, one of the largest hospital-associated healthcare providers, alone performed around 58,000 joint replacement surgeries on inpatients during 2024, highlighting the immense procedural capacity within the region. Beyond hospitals, the network of Medicare-certified Ambulatory Surgery Centers is vast, with approximately 6,000 centers actively performing outpatient surgeries in 2024. This infrastructure allows for efficient management of growing patient demand, providing both accessibility and quality care.

North America’s leading position in the hip replacement market is further cemented by its pioneering spirit in adopting advanced technologies. The United States, in particular, is a hotbed of innovation, housing over 2,500 orthopedic medical device companies that continuously drive breakthroughs in surgical implants and techniques. A standout example of this technological leap is the widespread use of robotic-assisted surgical systems. By early 2024, the U.S. had installed more than 1,500 Mako robotic systems, which enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes.

