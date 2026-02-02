Diagnostic Ultrasound Market to Reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2033 Driven by Aging Population, Chronic Disease Burden, and AI-Enabled Imaging Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global diagnostic ultrasound market was valued at US$ 8.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 12.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The primary catalyst propelling the diagnostic ultrasound market’s growth is the rapidly expanding global geriatric population, which requires frequent and non-invasive health monitoring. The demographic group aged 60 years and above is growing at an unprecedented pace, with the World Health Organization projecting approximately 2.1 billion individuals in this age bracket by 2050. This surge in the elderly population directly translates to a larger pool of patients who need ongoing diagnostic imaging due to age-related health conditions and comorbidities.

Older adults often face multiple chronic health issues simultaneously, a factor that intensifies the demand for regular imaging studies. Conditions such as cardiovascular disease, kidney dysfunction, and metabolic disorders are prevalent in this age group, necessitating continuous monitoring to manage disease progression effectively. Diagnostic ultrasound, with its non-invasive and radiation-free nature, is increasingly favored as the first-line imaging modality. It offers a safer alternative to other diagnostic tools, making it ideal for repeated use in vulnerable elderly patients.

Chronic Conditions Fueling Diagnostic Ultrasound Demand

The global diagnostic ultrasound market is heavily influenced by the burden of five key chronic conditions, which together account for the highest share of imaging volumes worldwide. Among these, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) stand as the leading cause of demand. According to the World Health Organization, CVDs are responsible for 17.9 million deaths annually, making regular echocardiograms essential for detecting heart failure, valve defects, and other cardiac abnormalities.

Simultaneously, the rising incidence of cancer is driving another significant wave of ultrasound usage. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicts around 20 million new cancer cases each year worldwide. Ultrasound plays a critical role in screening and early detection of malignancies, particularly in organs like the liver, thyroid, and breast. Its non-invasive nature and ability to provide real-time imaging make it an indispensable tool in oncology, enabling timely diagnosis and improving patient outcomes through earlier intervention.

In addition to cardiovascular and cancer-related imaging, the increasing prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) further amplifies demand for abdominal ultrasound scans. CKD affects approximately 850 million individuals globally, necessitating frequent monitoring to assess kidney structure and function. Meanwhile, MASLD, impacting roughly 30% of the world’s population, has emerged as a major public health concern linked to metabolic syndrome and liver health.

Future is Wearable: Autonomous Ultrasound Takes Center Stage

The diagnostic ultrasound market is undergoing a transformative shift toward autonomous, wearable form factors, marking a new frontier in medical imaging technology. In 2024, groundbreaking innovations introduced adhesive ultrasound patches capable of continuously monitoring blood flow and organ function around the clock for 24 hours. These hands-free, wireless devices liberate patients from the need for constant sonographer supervision, making ultrasound monitoring more accessible and convenient than ever before.

The wireless nature of these wearable ultrasound patches opens vast opportunities in non-hospital environments, particularly in post-operative care and chronic disease management. Patients can be monitored remotely with real-time data streaming, reducing hospital visits and enabling healthcare providers to track recovery or disease progression more closely. This technology empowers continuous health assessment without interrupting daily life, offering a patient-friendly alternative that supports early intervention and personalized care.

Developers are pivoting from traditional static imaging toward dynamic, longitudinal data collection, capturing physiological changes over extended periods rather than single snapshots. This shift allows for a deeper understanding of patient health by monitoring trends and fluctuations in organ function and blood flow on a daily basis. Beyond improving clinical insights, this approach creates new revenue models centered around data subscription services.

Cardiology: The Heartbeat of Diagnostic Ultrasound Demand

Within the diagnostic ultrasound market, cardiology departments stand out as a powerful driver of demand, fueled by the increasing complexity of structural heart procedures. Advanced interventions like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and MitralClip require imaging capabilities far beyond those of traditional processes.

The latest premium echocardiography systems introduced in 2024 represent a breakthrough in imaging performance, with volume rates exceeding 240 Hz in 4D mode. Such rapid imaging is made possible by the integration of matrix probes containing more than 9,000 active elements, a remarkable hardware advancement that captures the intricate anatomy of the heart in real time.

The enhanced processing power of these advanced echocardiography systems significantly reduces the time required for critical measurements. Specifically, the time needed to calculate the volumes of the heart’s chambers has been slashed to under 15 seconds, a dramatic improvement that accelerates diagnosis and surgical planning.

North America’s Leading Role in Diagnostic Ultrasound

North America currently holds a commanding position in the global diagnostic ultrasound market, boasting over 31.95% of the market share. This leadership is not accidental but is reinforced by several factors, including favorable procedural reimbursement rates that incentivize the use of ultrasound technology. For example, the CPT code 76705, which covers abdominal aorta screening, was assigned a specific reimbursement price of $118.46 in the 2025 CMS fee schedule.

The utilization rates of ultrasound machines further highlight North America’s dominance. On average, each ultrasound machine in U.S. outpatient imaging centers conducts about 32 abdominal scans daily, reflecting high procedural volumes and a robust demand for diagnostic imaging. This intense usage is supported by a dense and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure capable of handling large patient loads efficiently.

Federal initiatives play a pivotal role in expanding ultrasound deployment. In January 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded a $45 million contract for deployable ultrasound units, highlighting the strategic importance of this technology not just in civilian healthcare but also in military applications. On the hospital front, procurement activity remains vigorous; for instance, hospitals in New York alone purchased 450 new cart-based ultrasound systems during the first quarter of 2025.

Top Companies in the Diagnostic Ultrasound Market

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote S.P

GE GealthCare Technologies Inc.

Hologi Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

KronosMD Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Technology

2D

3D and 4D

Doppler

By Portability

Trolley

Compact/Handheld

By Application

General Imaging

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

