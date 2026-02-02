Diagnostic Tools Market to Reach US$ 73.5 Billion by 2035 Driven by Chronic Disease Burden, Point-of-Care Testing, and AI Integration Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global diagnostic tools market was valued at US$ 45.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 73.5 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The escalating global crisis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is fundamentally reshaping the demand for diagnostic tools. No longer confined to mere identification of illnesses, diagnostics are now pivotal for the ongoing management of chronic conditions. By late 2024, NCDs accounted for a staggering 74% of all deaths worldwide, reflecting the urgent need for consistent and reliable monitoring solutions.

Within the broader NCD landscape, oncology stands out as a particularly aggressive driver of diagnostic demand. With global cancer incidence surpassing 20 million new cases annually in 2024, the oncology sector’s need for precision diagnostics has surged dramatically. Companion diagnostics (CDx), which guide targeted therapies by identifying specific genetic markers or disease subtypes, have become central to personalized cancer treatment. The skyrocketing use of CDx not only enhances therapeutic effectiveness but also reduces unnecessary treatments, improving patients' quality of life.

Liquid Biopsy: From Research to Routine Clinical Practice

Liquid biopsy is rapidly evolving from a specialized research technique into a mainstream clinical tool within the diagnostic market. In 2025, blood-based cancer screening using liquid biopsy saw a remarkable 35% year-over-year increase in utilization across private clinics in the United States.

This shift reflects growing confidence in the technology’s ability to detect cancer biomarkers non-invasively, enabling earlier diagnosis and better patient management. Unlike traditional tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies offer a less invasive, faster, and repeatable method to monitor tumor dynamics, making them increasingly attractive for routine cancer screening and personalized treatment strategies.

Digital Pathology: Revolutionizing Workflow with Full Digitization

Digital pathology is experiencing a rapid and transformative uptake, particularly among leading academic medical centers. In 2024, around 40% of tier-1 academic institutions in the United States completed the full digitization of their pathology workflows. This transition from traditional glass slide analysis to fully digital systems enables seamless remote review and collaboration, dramatically improving efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. The digitized platforms also serve as the foundation for integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can analyze complex pathology data remotely.

Parallel to advancements in digital pathology, CRISPR-based diagnostics are emerging as a groundbreaking technology with sensitivity levels surpassing those of conventional PCR tests. By leveraging the gene-editing capabilities of CRISPR, these diagnostic tools can detect minute quantities of genetic material with unprecedented accuracy and speed. The momentum behind this innovation was underscored in late 2024 when three major regulatory approvals were granted for CRISPR-based test kits. These approvals mark a pivotal moment, signaling the arrival of CRISPR diagnostics as a viable, next-generation option for clinical testing.

Rise of Green Diagnostics: Sustainability Meets Healthcare

The "Green Diagnostics" movement is rapidly gaining traction within the healthcare industry, not just as an environmental imperative but also as a financially rewarding trend. Hospitals and healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability by actively seeking suppliers who can help reduce medical waste and minimize environmental impact. This shift reflects a growing awareness of the ecological footprint generated by diagnostic procedures and an eagerness to adopt greener practices. Companies that have successfully reduced packaging waste or eliminated the need for cold-chain storage of reagents have seen their status improve significantly, with preferred vendor rankings rising by 18% in 2025 procurement tenders.

One of the key drivers behind the green diagnostics movement is the reduction of packaging and cold-chain requirements. Traditional cold-chain logistics are not only costly but also generate substantial environmental waste through energy consumption and disposable materials. By developing reagents and diagnostic consumables that are stable at room temperature, companies are able to simplify distribution and storage, reducing both costs and carbon emissions. This innovation aligns with hospital goals to streamline supply chains, lower operational expenses, and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Another burgeoning opportunity in the diagnostic market is the integration of diagnostic tools into "Hospital-at-Home" programs. Valued at over USD 300 billion globally, this frontier market leverages remote monitoring technologies to deliver hospital-level care in patients’ homes. Diagnostics play a central role in these programs, enabling continuous health assessment without the need for traditional hospital visits. Remote monitoring devices and point-of-care testing tools are the primary revenue drivers in this space, as they provide real-time data that clinicians can use to manage chronic conditions and post-operative care remotely.

North America: The Powerhouse of Diagnostic Tools

North America maintains its commanding lead in the global diagnostic tools market, with the United States at the epicenter of this dominance. In 2024, healthcare expenditure in the U.S. soared to an estimated USD 5.3 trillion, underpinning one of the world’s most expansive and sophisticated healthcare infrastructures. This financial commitment supports over 6,120 registered hospitals across the country, each continually investing in cutting-edge diagnostic equipment to meet the needs of a population approaching 346 million.

A significant factor reinforcing North America’s leadership is the high prevalence of chronic conditions. Currently, approximately 129 million Americans live with at least one major chronic disease, many of which require frequent and ongoing diagnostic monitoring. This persistent demand for regular testing and imaging fuels the continuous acquisition and upgrading of diagnostic tools.

Major industry players are responding robustly to this growing demand by channeling substantial resources into research and development. GE HealthCare, for example, reported R&D expenditures of USD 1.3 billion aimed at creating next-generation scanning technologies that offer greater precision and efficiency. Meanwhile, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s reported annual revenue exceeding USD 42.8 billion highlights the enormous scale of the diagnostic tools market, encompassing both consumables and hardware sales.

