NMA Certifies One of Its Largest Housing Choice Voucher Programs as SEMAP High Performer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nan McKay & Associates (NMA) today announced that one of its largest housing voucher programs (HCV) in South Florida has earned for the 11th consecutive year SEMAP High Performer from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for FY 2025. NMA supports this program through a long-standing multi-year management partnership. Maintaining this status requires consistent accuracy in income determinations, rent calculations, inspections, reexaminations, lease-up rates, and enforcement of housing quality standards.

HUD’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program (SEMAP) designation is the federal government’s primary performance benchmark for Housing Choice Voucher programs nationwide. A High Performer rating is awarded only to programs that score above 90 out of 100 points, reflecting excellence across key indicators including program administration, financial management, housing quality standards, rent reasonableness, inspection compliance, and timely service to participating families.

The HCV program currently administers approximately 19,900 Housing Choice Vouchers annually. Sustaining a High Performer designation for more than a decade underscores consistent operational discipline, strong internal controls, and a long-term commitment to program integrity.

“Earning SEMAP High Performer status once is an achievement. Sustaining it year after year reflects a culture of accountability, precision, and service,” said John McKay, President and CEO of Nan McKay & Associates. “We are proud to partner with communities in support of a program that delivers safe, stable housing while meeting HUD’s most rigorous standards.”

About SEMAP

The Section Eight Management Assessment Program (SEMAP) is HUD’s annual evaluation system for Housing Choice Voucher programs. Public housing authorities self-certify performance data following the close of each fiscal year, which is then reviewed and scored by HUD field offices. Programs are assessed across 14 core performance indicators, with additional bonus measures related to housing deconcentration and opportunity access.

Programs scoring above 90 points are designated High Performers, while those falling below established thresholds may face corrective action plans or funding limitations. SEMAP status is widely regarded across the housing sector as a key indicator of operational quality and compliance.

About Nan McKay and Associates (NMA)

For four decades, Nan McKay & Associates has been the leader in providing innovative solutions for neighborhoods across the country. With offices in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, and Kentucky, our San Diego-based, woman-owned company is recognized as one of the most effective, strategic, and compliance-focused organizations serving communities nationwide. The NMA team has real-life professional experience in the field and understands operational best practices and the complexities of state and federal regulations. We're committed to ensuring that housing authorities, property management companies, and municipalities have the resources they need to help the families they serve. www.nanmckay.com

Media Contact

Jaycob Bytel

Paragon Communications

jaycob@paragoncomms.com

(916) 538-0781