Infant Nutrition Market Projected to Reach US$ 162.08 Billion by 2035, Supported by Regulatory Developments and Product Innovation Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infant nutrition market size was valued at USD 61.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 162.08 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global infant nutrition market is undergoing a decisive structural pivot from volume-based reliance to value-driven specialization, decoupling revenue growth from declining birth rate and fertility rate. Despite China’s 2025 birth rate dropping roughly 17% to ~8 million, Danone successfully defied demographic headwinds, reporting a 17% sales surge in its Specialized Nutrition segment there. This validates the "premiumization" thesis: parents are trading up to clinically-proven, high-margin formulations even as volume shrinks.

Conversely, Reckitt’s strategic decision to divest Mead Johnson (Enfamil) by late 2025 signals a consolidation where generalist players exit, leaving the field to dedicated nutrition science leaders. The infant nutrition market is bifurcating, while standard milk formulas face commoditization, demand for "medically necessary" innovations is booming. Nestlé has reversed early-year slumps by leveraging proprietary HMO technology and "big bet" innovations, while The a2 Milk Company secured a top-5 position in China through protein differentiation. Future dominance belongs not to volume leaders, but to those like Abbott, who are now winning on hypoallergenic and medical-grade solutions that command inelastic pricing power.

Key Findings in Infant Nutrition Market

North America is projected to exhibit strong growth from 2026 through 2035.

By Formula Type, Infant milk formula is expected to maintain market leadership during the 2026–2035 period.

By Distribution Channel, Hypermarkets and supermarkets generated the largest revenue share in 2025.

Key Economic Driver: Rising female workforce participation (reaching 64% globally), necessitating convenient, high-quality nutritional solutions.

By Formula Type, Infant Milk Formula to Control the Largest Market Share

The infant milk formula segment solidified its dominance in infant nutrition market as of 2025, driven by aggressive R&D investments from key players like Nestlé and Abbott to nutritionally mirror human breast milk. Manufacturers are successfully justifying premium price points by incorporating advanced bioactive ingredients such as Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) and lactoferrin, which appeal to parents prioritizing immunological support. This segment's leadership is further cemented by the essential nature of specialized formulations, particularly for infants with cow’s milk protein allergies (CMPA) or preterm nutritional needs, where brands like Danone’s Aptamil have established strong clinical trust.

Unlike complementary foods, formula remains a non-discretionary purchase for non-breastfed infants, ensuring inelastic demand even amidst economic fluctuations. Companies in the infant nutrition market are also leveraging "clean label" trends, with organic food and grass-fed variants from producers like Arla Foods gaining rapid traction in Western markets.

By Distribution Channel, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Market Share

Hypermarkets and supermarkets generated the largest revenue share in 2025, leveraging their unique position as trusted verification hubs in an era of rising counterfeit concerns. Parents predominantly favor these physical retailers, such as Walmart and Tesco, for the ability to personally inspect packaging seals and expiration dates before purchase—a tactile assurance that online channels cannot replicate. This channel’s dominance is further bolstered by the strategic allocation of "experience zones" within stores, where brands like Enfamil and Similac purchase premium shelf space to educate consumers through direct comparison.

Furthermore, large-format retailers have capitalized on the bulk-buying trend by offering exclusive economy packs, which effectively lock in long-term customer loyalty among price-sensitive families. The immediate availability of products eliminates shipping delays, a critical factor for caregivers managing urgent feeding schedules.

New FDA Strategy Significantly Reshapes The Entire Infant Nutrition Market Compliance Landscape

Regulatory frameworks governing the infant nutrition market underwent a radical transformation following the January 10, 2025, release of the FDA's National Strategy. Officials outlined exactly 5 objectives designed to bolster resiliency and ensure oversight. Aggressive enforcement followed immediately. On December 12, 2025, the agency issued warning letters to 4 major retailers—Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Albertsons—for failing to remove recalled products. Manufacturers must now report any permanent discontinuance or interruption in manufacturing within 5 business days. Stakeholders are currently navigating Docket FDA-2025-N-1134 regarding nutrient reviews. Public comments for that specific process closed on September 11, 2025.

Compliance is no longer optional for infant nutrition market players. Conversely, the FDA cut 15 scientists from the Division of Food Processing Science and Technology in April 2025, impacting contamination research capacity. These shifts create a complex operational baseline. Every participant must now balance streamlined production with rigorous, real-time federal reporting requirements to avoid penalties. The sector is moving from passive monitoring to active, high-stakes federal engagement.

Massive Production Capital Expenditure Explodes To Localize Supply Chain Volume Across Regions

Capital expenditure is exploding within the infant nutrition market to localize supply chains and prevent shortages. Abbott committed USD 536 million to a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio. That site creates 450 jobs and targets full operational status for 2026. Competitors are equally aggressive in their physical expansion. ByHeart now operates a fully integrated manufacturing footprint across 3 specific locations: Allerton, Portland, and Reading. Their production capacity was successfully scaled to feed 500,000 babies annually in 2024.

ByHeart’s Allerton facility reached a headcount of 100 employees by August 2024. Global players are also entering the domestic fray. Kendamil invested USD 30 million to expand its production capacity specifically to support US and global distribution. These massive financial commitments signal a shift away from importation reliance. The infant nutrition market is building a fortress of domestic manufacturing to secure future volume and insulate against global logistics failures.

Product Safety Recalls Highlight Continued Manufacturing Fragility Within The Global Supply Chain

Safety remains the most volatile variable in the current infant nutrition market landscape. Early 2024 saw Reckitt recall 675,030 cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic powder across 6 specific batch codes. Another 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee faced recall risks due to cross-contamination concerns. Quality control issues persisted into August 2024 when Perrigo recalled 16,500 cans of store-brand premium formula due to Vitamin D levels. Such events highlight the continued fragility of mass production lines.

Serious health incidents have escalated regulatory scrutiny. A severe 2025 outbreak linked to ByHeart affected 51 infants across 19 states. That incident resulted in 37 hospitalizations. Manufacturers must prioritize rigorous safety protocols to survive this climate. The infant nutrition market cannot sustain growth if consumer trust erodes due to bacterial outbreaks. Safety is now the primary currency for brand survival and shelf retention.

Inflation Drives Premiumization Strategies Across Major Retail Channels And Mass Market Shelves

Inflation drives premiumization strategies across the infant nutrition market retail channels. Enfamil NeuroPro prices at Costco jumped by USD 5 to reach USD 54.99. Similarly, Enfamil Gentlease increased by USD 10 to reach USD 58.99. Despite higher costs, consumer demand for perceived quality persists. Bobbie launched a 2-can pack at Costco for USD 37.99, securing in-store placement just 4 months after its digital debut. Whole Foods Market added Bobbie to 500 stores in September 2024.

Challenger brands are rapidly seizing physical shelf space. Else Nutrition expanded into over 11,000 retail doors by 2025, cementing its national footprint. Kendamil also gained significant ground, adding 400 Kroger family stores to its distribution network. Retailers are actively diversifying their supplier base. Competition for eye-level placement is fierce. Brands in the infant nutrition market must now justify higher price points through clean-label positioning and consistent on-shelf availability.

Asian Demographic Shifts Significantly Impact Global Infant Nutrition Market Export Volume Projections

Demographic shifts in Asia significantly impact global infant nutrition market export volumes. China saw births drop to 7.92 million in 2025, a record-low rate of 5.63 per 1,000. Citi Research noted a 17% year-over-year decline in birth numbers. Jarden analysts consequently revised their 2026 lower-end estimate to 8 million newborns. However, marriage registrations in China jumped 20% between April and September 2024, suggesting a potential 2026 birth recovery.

Local governments are acting swiftly to reverse the trend. The city of Hohhot now offers a USD 1,400 (10,000 RMB) subsidy for first children to boost purchasing power. Concurrently, Japan recorded 30.35 million working women, driving demand for convenient, ready-to-feed solutions. These workforce dynamics alter product requirements. The infant nutrition market must pivot from volume-based growth in Asia to value-based growth focused on working mothers and premium formulations.

Investment Capital Flows Into Challengers Despite Significant Global Financial Headwinds and Risks

Investors remain bullish on challengers within the infant nutrition market despite economic risks. ByHeart secured additional financing of USD 95 million in May 2024, bringing its total cumulative investment to USD 395 million. Legal battles also shape financial planning for incumbents. Abbott faced a massive USD 495 million verdict in the July 2024 NEC lawsuit. Smaller players are focusing heavily on operational efficiency to reach profitability.

Else Nutrition reported Q1 2025 revenue of USD 2.1 million. Their gross profit hit USD 500,000, a significant turnaround from previous periods. Furthermore, Else reduced Q3 2025 operating expenses to USD 1.15 million. They have set a hard USD 500,000 CAD revenue target for their first year of relaunching in Canada in 2026. Financial health in the infant nutrition market now depends on balancing aggressive expansion with strict cost discipline.

Innovation Targets Specialized Health and Allergy Needs Within The Growing Nutrition Sector

Innovation in the infant nutrition market targets specific health needs and age groups. Nestlé India’s 2025 CEREGROW includes 19 essential nutrients for children aged 2 to 6 years. ByHeart launched the "Anywhere Pack," the first US whole-milk single-serve formula, in May 2025. Formulations are becoming increasingly complex to mimic breast milk. Similac 360 Total Care now integrates 6 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs). Australia’s Coco2 also innovated by launching the world’s first coconut-based infant formula in 2024.

Specialized medical needs require extreme precision. The recalled Nutramigen was 100% hydrolyzed for allergy management. Clinical settings utilize 24-calorie Similac Ready-to-Feed. ByHeart aimed for 15% market share but held approximately 1% during the 2025 botulism investigation. That outbreak affected infants aged 16 to 264 days, 43% of whom were female. Furthermore, Abbott derives 50% of its breast-milk substitute sales from just three countries. Niche specialization drives the market.

Digital Engagement Drives Sales and Crisis Management For Infant Nutrition Market Growth

Digital engagement drives sales and crisis management in the market sector. Bobbie hit 2x its sales goal immediately upon its July 2025 Costco online launch. However, digital channels also facilitate rapid recall responses. Reckitt established hotline 866-534-9986 specifically for consumers holding recalled products. Supply chain transparency is critical for trust. The Enfamil ProSobee recall specifically targeted UPC 300871214415.

Investigations rely heavily on data collection. Authorities reviewed 84 patient reports during the 2025 botulism inquiry. Testing involved 36 samples, with exactly 5 testing positive for Clostridium botulinum Type A. Regionally, Nestlé derived 18% of early childhood revenue from Greater China in 2024. Additionally, Else Nutrition launched kids' shakes in 150 stores of a Northeast chain. Data defines success. The infant nutrition market relies on digital feedback loops to manage growth and mitigate risk.

Infant Nutrition Market Key Players:

Abbott

Arla Foods amba

Bellamy's Organic

Danone SA

Nestle S.A.

Perrigo Company plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Yili Group

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Infant Milk Formula

Follow-on-Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Prepared Baby Food

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

