Unlock Growth Opportunities in the $20.18 Billion Connected Worker Market - Trends, Use Cases & ROI

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Connected Worker Market by Wearable, Handheld, Industrial IoT Sensor & Edge Device, Communication & Connectivity, and Robotics & Automation Device, Technology (AR & VR, AI & ML, IIoT, Edge Computing), Application and Vertical - Global forecast to 2030" The global connected worker market is expected to reach USD 8.62 billion in 2025 and USD 20.18 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing government regulations and safety compliance requirements significantly boost the adoption of connected worker platforms. Governments worldwide are introducing stricter safety laws and standards mandating real-time monitoring of worker conditions, automated reporting, and enhanced risk management in hazardous and frontline work environments. These regulations demand that companies maintain detailed digital records, ensure compliant and intrinsically safe equipment use, and provide continuous health and safety surveillance.

Connected Worker Market Companies:

Honeywell International Inc (US),

Microsoft (US),

Siemens (Germany),

Schneider Electric (France),

PTC (US),

Zebra Technologies Corp. (US),

Hexagon AB (Sweden),

SymphonyAI (US),

Innovapptive (US),

ProGlove (Germany), and

Redzone (US).

Key Takeaways

By region, North America connected worker market accounted for a 36.8 % revenue share in 2024.

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the connected worker market during the forecast perod.

By technology, the IIoT segment is expected to dominate the market.

By connectivtiy, the 5G segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the training & skill development is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

By vertical, the manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market

Honeywell International Inc, Microsoft, and Siemens were identified as some of the star players in the connected worker market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

RealWear Inc, POKA Inc., and Redzone, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

Connected Worker Market Segmentation:

The hardware segment held the largest share of the connected worker market in 2024.

Wearable devices have emerged as transformative enablers in the connected worker market, blending advanced sensor technology, real-time data exchange, and ergonomic design to improve safety and productivity for frontline personnel. Leading companies provide a diverse array of solutions. RealWear, Vuzix, and Microsoft HoloLens offer smart glasses that enable hands-free access to technical manuals and remote expert guidance, making maintenance and field operations more efficient for global enterprises, such as TotalEnergies and Mitsubishi Chemicals. Rugged wristbands and Bluetooth bracelets from Lansitec monitor vital signs, including heart rate and skin temperature, and provide SOS alert functions, which are vital for worker safety in hazardous industrial sites.

The 5G connectivity segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030

The rollout of 5G technology is revolutionizing the connected worker space by delivering ultra-fast data transfer, extremely low latency, and support for high device density—ideal for critical applications, such as real-time video support and mobile robotics. Manufacturers such as Ericsson and Nokia lead private 5G deployments for smart factories, while industrial users, including Hyundai and Siemens, leverage 5G for automated guided vehicles and remote equipment monitoring. In mining and energy sectors, 5G coverage enables uninterrupted communication, AI-driven asset management, and drone-based inspections, setting the stage for next-generation digital operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the connected worker market is thriving, driven by rapid digitalization and industrialization, particularly in manufacturing, construction, and healthcare across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Key trends include the integration of AI, augmented reality (AR), and IoT wearables, fostering real-time collaboration and flexible workforce models that enhance productivity through cloud-based analytics and mobile platforms. Driving factors include government-backed Industry 4.0 initiatives, stringent safety regulations in high-risk industries, and the need for predictive maintenance to counter rising labor costs and meet the demands of an urban workforce. Use cases shine in construction, where IoT wearables monitor environmental hazards for worker safety in automotive sectors, AR-guided training streamlines assembly processes, as seen in South Korean factories, and in healthcare, real-time asset tracking via wearables optimizes patient care coordination in Indian hospitals, while Chinese energy plants leverage connected tools for predictive maintenance to ensure operational continuity.

Connected Worker Market Opportunities and Challenges:

Opportunity: Emergence of next-generation bio-sensing wearables

The evolution of bio-sensing wearables presents a significant future opportunity within the connected worker market, particularly as industrial sectors seek to address safety and health risks more proactively. Next-generation wearables are designed with embedded sensors that can monitor hydration, fatigue biomarkers, cognitive stress levels, and even glucose levels, offering early warnings before accidents or errors occur. Field pilots in physically demanding environments, such as construction sites, have already shown how hydration and heat-stress sensors can help prevent heat-related illnesses by alerting supervisors in real time.

Challenge: Lack of user adoption and workforce resistance

A significant challenge in the connected worker market is the lach of adoption among employees. While connected technologies—wearable devices, AR/VR tools, and AI-driven platforms—offer substantial productivity and safety benefits, many workers perceive these tools as intrusive monitoring mechanisms. Concerns about constant surveillance, data privacy, and potential job displacement due to automation contribute to this resistance. For instance, AT&T implemented an employee attendance tracking system to enforce its return-to-office policy. However, the system's inaccuracies led to significant frustration among employees, prompting the company to scale back its use.

