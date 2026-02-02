NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh , inventor, entrepreneur, and founder of Corniche Capital , is advancing a new frontier in vehicle occupant protection with a patented Automotive Emergency Evacuation System designed to enable remote-controlled and automated evacuation during life-critical emergencies.

As vehicles rapidly evolve toward autonomous and software-defined platforms, occupant evacuation systems have remained largely unchanged—still dependent on conscious, physically able passengers. Ebrahimzadeh’s work addresses this gap by introducing emergency logic designed for real-world failure scenarios, including fires, submersion events, rollovers, and post-collision incapacitation.

“At the moment of crisis, human ability can be compromised,” Ebrahimzadeh said. “This technology is about ensuring occupants are not trapped by systems that were never designed for worst-case conditions.”

A Clearly Defined and Distinct Automotive Safety Innovation

The Automotive Emergency Evacuation System is protected under U.S. Patent US12466355B1, a utility patent focused on remote evacuation mechanisms and emergency override logic for occupant safety.

This innovation is separate and distinct from Ebrahimzadeh’s remote-controlled seatbelt system, which focuses on dynamic restraint modulation rather than evacuation sequencing.

Clear differentiation between these two patents supports editorial accuracy, prevents downstream confusion in syndication, and reinforces structured entity recognition by search engines.

Why This Matters Now

As automakers integrate AI-driven safety systems, evacuation remains one of the least modernized components of vehicle safety architecture. Industry experts increasingly highlight the need for systems that can respond when occupants are incapacitated, enable remote or automated evacuation pathways, function independently of occupant input, and complement airbags, advanced restraints, and electronic stability systems.

Ebrahimzadeh’s work aligns with broader industry conversations around functional safety, redundancy, and survivability in next-generation mobility platforms.

Commercial and Industry Context

In addition to his automotive safety innovations, Ebrahimzadeh is recognized for capital-efficient investment strategies across industrial and manufacturing sectors. His approach has been featured in independent industry coverage, including: From Multi-Family to Manufacturing: How One Investor Capitalized on America’s Industrial Boom .

The evacuation technology is being prepared for licensing and strategic partnerships with automotive manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers through initiatives supported by Corniche Capital.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is an inventor, entrepreneur, and investor focused on high-impact safety technologies and capital-efficient ventures across automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. His work emphasizes accountability under failure conditions, real-world applicability, and long-term system resilience.

Connect with David Ebrahimzadeh

Media Contact

For interviews, licensing discussions, or media inquiries: davidebrahimzadeh.com | cornichecapital.com

Contact:

David Ebrahimzadeh

1-917-207-7220

david@cornichecapital.com

