Decode.Me: Online Integrative Dermatology for Children & Adults

San Jose, California, USA, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs has launched Decode.Me 1.0, a next‑generation, online integrative dermatology platform that uses advanced diagnostics to determine the root causes of chronic skin conditions. Bringing a data-driven, whole‑body approach to dermatology, Decode.Me integrates physical, emotional, genetic, and environmental insights to deliver truly personalized care for people with compromised skin and gut health.

Built as a HIPAA- and SOC 2–compliant telehealth system for adults and children, Decode.Me fuses skin–gut–brain–microbiome lab testing, secure patient-provider communications, and electronic health records (EHR). The platform connects patients with a curated network of integrative dermatologists, naturopathic doctors, and other root‑cause–focused clinicians who specialize in complex skin disorders.

"At DECODE.ME, we’re on a mission to help you solve your problem—from the inside out. By uncovering the underlying internal factors of compromised skin-gut conditions, we make it easier to access affordable, effective solutions and feel better in your skin, your body, and your everyday life." stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO and founder.

Decode.Me enables attainable, personalized care for skin conditions by focusing on integrative approaches with a long-term perspective and offering a comprehensive testing suite that looks well beyond the surface. Available assessments include but are not limited to metabolism, gut health, inflammation, and hormones. By synthesizing these data streams, Decode.Me practitioners can pinpoint underlying imbalances and deliver coordinated inside‑out and outside‑in treatment strategies tailored to each individual.

To learn more about Decode.Me, visit https://www.decode-me.com

About Codex Labs

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and led by serial entrepreneur Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is a biotech‑driven skincare company engineering next‑generation, clinically proven skin–gut–brain–microbiome solutions. Harnessing potent plant‑biotech actives, advanced diagnostics, and data‑informed formulation, Codex Labs targets the true drivers of conditions like eczema, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis—from damaged skin and gut barriers to hormonal imbalance and systemic inflammation. Trusted by leading integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors, Codex Labs is redefining dermaceuticals, delivering high‑performance, vegan, cruelty‑free topicals and supplements that make cutting‑edge, integrative dermatology both effective and attainable.

