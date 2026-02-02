Summer Fresh Salads® and BIMBO® Team Up as the Ultimate Game‑Day Duo

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Game Day, Summer Fresh Salads® and BIMBO® are joining forces to deliver the ultimate snacking experience. This winning collaboration pairs Summer Fresh’s bold, homestyle dips with BIMBO’s Mi Tierra tortilla chips — known for their authentic taste and signature crunch — making hosting easier and more delicious than ever.

Whether fans are filling the house or keeping things casual, this duo brings big flavour with zero prep. Simply open, serve, and enjoy a crowd‑pleasing combo that delivers on taste, texture, and convenience.

To make Game Day entertaining an even bigger win, shoppers can enjoy $2 off when they purchase any Summer Fresh® dip and a bag of Mi Tierra tortilla chips together inside. This limited‑time offer gives fans more reason to stock up for game time — and every time snacking moments.

“Hosting shouldn’t be complicated — it’s about bringing people together over food that excites the palate,” said Summer Fresh founder Susan Niczowski. “Partnering with BIMBO and Mi Tierra chips was a natural fit. Together, we’re helping shoppers make Game Day effortless, flavorful, and truly memorable.”

As fans gear up for kickoff, this dream duo proves that great snacks are the real MVP. Look for Summer Fresh® dips and Mi Tierra tortilla chips at retailers nationwide and take advantage of the in‑store savings while they last.

About Summer Fresh Salads®

Summer Fresh Salads® is known for fresh, flavour‑forward dips, salads, and spreads designed to bring people together. From everyday snacking to special occasions, Summer Fresh makes entertaining easy and delicious. Summer Fresh® Hummus and dips can be found in your local refrigerated deli aisle.

About BIMBO®

BIMBO® is a global leader in baked goods and trusted household brands. Mi Tierra® tortilla chips deliver authentic flavour and satisfying crunch, perfect for sharing and celebrating everyday moments. BIMBO® Mi Terra chips can be found on branded display cases or in the chip aisle.

