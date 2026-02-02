KabaFusion and Nautic Partners Announce Completion of Significant Growth Investment

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KabaFusion (the “Company”), a nationally recognized leader in home and alternative site infusion, and Nautic Partners (“Nautic”) announced today that Nautic has completed its growth investment in KabaFusion. KabaFusion’s clinician-led management team remains significant investors and will continue to lead the Company, while Novo Holdings exited its successful investment in the Company.

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA and Lexington, MA, KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusion therapies with more than three decades of clinical experience. Today, KabaFusion is licensed to serve patients in 45 states through its expansive network of 33 infusion pharmacies and 21 ambulatory infusion suites. This new growth partnership with Nautic will enable the Company to accelerate and further expand its mission to serve patients, healthcare practitioners, and payers nationwide with the highest quality home infusion services and unmatched clinical excellence.

Dr. Sohail Masood, CEO and Founder of KabaFusion, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Nautic, whose deep healthcare expertise and collaborative approach will help accelerate our growth and expand access to high-quality infusion care. Nautic is a natural partner for us, sharing our commitment to delivering exceptional clinical outcomes through a patient-first model, and together we look forward to enhancing the experience for the patients and providers we serve.”

“Closing our investment in KabaFusion reflects Nautic’s commitment to partnering with exceptional, mission-driven management teams that deliver differentiated value to providers, payers, and, most importantly, the patients they serve,” said Chris Corey, Managing Director at Nautic Partners. “We have long admired Dr. Masood and the KabaFusion team, who have earned their position as a distinguished leader in home infusion through differentiated clinical expertise and an unwavering patient-first culture,” added Joe Anderson, Managing Director at Nautic Partners. “We are excited to partner with Dr. Masood and his team to support continued innovation and expand access to the highest quality of care.”

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to KabaFusion. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Nautic.

About KabaFusion

KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The Company serves patients in 45 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during and after treatment. For more information, visit Kabafusion.com.

About Nautic Partners

Nautic Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm based in Providence, Rhode Island, that focuses on investments in three sectors: healthcare, industrials, and services. Nautic has completed over 160 platform transactions over its 38-year history. The firm employs a proactive, thematic investment strategy and partners with strong management teams to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies through strategic add-on acquisitions, targeted operational initiatives, and deep sector expertise. For more information, please visit www.nautic.com.

