CR PRO TAX Announces Tax Season Opening to Help East Orange Residents Navigate 2026 Filing Requirements

East Orange, New Jersey, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CR PRO TAX has officially opened its 2026 tax filing season as the IRS begins accepting electronic returns nationwide. The East Orange-based accounting firm is now scheduling appointments and accepting documents for individuals, families, independent contractors, and small business owners seeking professional tax preparation assistance.

The firm, located at 464 Central Avenue, provides comprehensive CR PRO TAX tax preparation services designed to help taxpayers navigate increasingly complex filing requirements while maximizing legitimate deductions and ensuring compliance with current tax regulations.

"Tax season represents both challenges and opportunities for taxpayers," said Clinton Robinson, owner of CR PRO TAX. "Our structured approach helps clients understand their returns, identify all available deductions, and avoid the common mistakes that can trigger audits or delay refunds. We focus on accuracy and compliance to ensure smooth processing with both federal and state tax authorities."

The 2026 tax season brings several important considerations for filers, including updated income thresholds, modified deduction limits, and continued emphasis on proper documentation for business expenses and charitable contributions. CR PRO TAX offers specialized services for various taxpayer categories, including W-2 employees, families with dependents, self-employed individuals filing Schedule C, and those needing to file prior-year returns.

The firm's comprehensive service portfolio extends beyond basic tax preparation to include strategic tax planning, QuickBooks services, payroll processing, and financial planning for both individuals and businesses. As a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and member of the American Institute of CPAs, the firm maintains current expertise in tax law changes and filing requirements.

For self-employed individuals and small business owners, CR PRO TAX provides specialized guidance on quarterly estimated payments, business expense documentation, and home office deductions. The firm also assists with entity selection for new businesses and helps established companies optimize their tax positions through strategic planning.

"Many taxpayers leave money on the table by missing legitimate deductions or failing to properly document their expenses," added Robinson. "Our systematic review process ensures clients claim every deduction they're entitled to while maintaining full compliance with IRS regulations. We also help clients plan for next year's taxes to avoid surprises and optimize their financial outcomes."

CR PRO TAX serves clients throughout Essex County, including Newark, Irvington, Orange, Bloomfield, and Maplewood. The firm offers both in-person consultations and remote preparation options to accommodate various client preferences and schedules.

Beyond tax preparation, the firm provides year-round support including IRS transcript services, audit representation, and assistance with tax notices. This comprehensive approach helps clients maintain tax compliance throughout the year rather than scrambling during filing season.





CR PRO TAX is a full-service accounting firm offering personal financial planning, estate planning, small business accounting, payroll services, and strategic business planning. The firm has built its reputation on providing affordable, experienced, and client-focused services to individuals and businesses throughout northern New Jersey. With expertise spanning multiple industries including construction, real estate, and non-profit organizations, CR PRO TAX delivers tailored solutions that address each client's unique financial situation and goals.

