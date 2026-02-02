Fraser Valley Junk Solutions Announces Expansion of Core Junk Removal Services Across the Fraser Valley

CHILLIWACK, BC, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraser Valley Junk Solutions has announced the expansion of its primary junk removal services to additional communities throughout the Fraser Valley, extending service availability beyond its original operating area. The expansion makes the company's established junk removal operations accessible to residents and businesses in several neighboring municipalities that have experienced increased demand for professional hauling and waste removal.

The announcement was made by Fraser Valley Junk Solutions, a locally operated junk removal company based in British Columbia. The company confirmed that its core residential and commercial junk removal services are now available to a wider service area, following operational planning and increased service requests from outside its initial coverage zone.

The expanded service area includes communities such as Sardis, Agassiz, Hope, Harrison Hot Springs, and Abbotsford. According to the company, these areas have seen growth in residential development, renovation activity, and property turnover, all of which contribute to increased demand for organized junk removal and debris hauling. The expansion allows Fraser Valley Junk Solutions to respond to those needs with a consistent service model already in place.

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions specializes in full-service junk removal, which includes loading, hauling, sorting, and disposal of unwanted materials. The company handles items commonly generated during cleanouts and renovations, including furniture, appliances, household junk, and construction debris. As part of its standard operations, materials are reviewed to identify recycling and donation opportunities when appropriate, to reduce landfill disposal.

Company representatives indicated that the decision to expand service coverage was driven by sustained inquiries from property owners, contractors, and property managers operating in surrounding communities. In many cases, individuals in these areas relied on limited local options or providers operating from outside the region.

"Over time, requests for service outside the original operating area became more consistent, particularly from neighboring communities managing property transitions and renovation-related cleanup," said Samuel Niezen, Owner of Fraser Valley Junk Solutions. "Expanding service availability allows those areas to access the same structured junk removal process without depending on providers unfamiliar with local conditions."

The expansion focuses solely on geographic availability and does not introduce new service categories. The company stated that maintaining operational consistency was a priority, allowing crews to deliver the same removal process, scheduling structure, and disposal practices across all service areas. Planning for the expansion included adjustments to routing, scheduling, and equipment deployment to ensure service reliability.

Communities included in the expansion span urban, suburban, and semi-rural environments. In areas such as Agassiz and Hope, properties often involve larger lots or rural access considerations, while Abbotsford and Sardis include higher-density residential and commercial zones. The company indicated that familiarity with regional access requirements and disposal infrastructure was a key factor in planning the expansion.

The Fraser Valley region continues to experience population growth and redevelopment, particularly in residential housing and commercial construction. As renovation activity and property turnover increase, so does the volume of waste materials requiring removal. The company noted that professional junk removal services help maintain safe, organized properties during these transitions.

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions has operated in the region for several years and has built its operations around standardized procedures for estimating, scheduling, and disposal. As part of the expansion, the company will continue to offer the same estimating process and disposal transparency used in its original service area.

The company stated that it will monitor service demand across the expanded region and adjust operations as needed to maintain service standards. No further expansions were announced at this time.

Additional information about Fraser Valley Junk Solutions and its service availability can be found on the company's official website.

