DreamVid AI Launches New Web Version: Redefining All-in-One AI Video Creation

Creators now expect more from AI tools than just simply "work". They want speed, flexibility, and creative freedom. As a leading all-in-one AI video generation platform, DreamVid AI has officially launched a newly upgraded Web version featuring a refreshed interface and access to more powerful generation models. The update is designed to make AI video creation smoother and more inspiring for creators around the world.

2026 Best AI Video Generation: DreamVid AI

Speaking about the release, DreamVid AI’s Chief Product Officer said: “Honestly, there are already many AI tools out there, and they are all powerful. What really matters to us is whether users can quickly find inspiration and create without friction. This Web update focuses on solving such small but frequent issues creators face in their daily workflow.”

A New Web UI Designed for a Smoother Creative Workflow

The new interface is now cleaner and more intuitive, with clearer steps from idea to final result. At the same time, DreamVid AI has improved performance behind the scenes. Most videos can now be generated within 30 seconds, reducing wait time and keeping creators focused. Whether you’re a first-time user or a high-volume professional creator, the new Web experience makes it easier to jump in and start creating.

Multi-Model Creation With Sora2, Veo3, and More

As an all-in-one AI video generator, DreamVid AI supports multiple creation methods, including image-to-video, text-to-video, and video extension, covering a wide range of creative use cases.

With this upgrade, DreamVid AI now integrates several advanced video generation models, such as Sora2, Veo3.1, PixVerse V5, and Kling 2.5. Users can choose different models based on visual style, motion quality, and creative goals, giving them more control and flexibility. This multi-model setup also makes DreamVid AI a more professional-grade platform for serious creators.

Watermark-Free Videos, No Extra Costs

All videos generated with DreamVid AI come without watermarks Creators can use their content directly for editing, reposting, or commercial projects without paying extra to remove branding. This gives users true ownership of their work and more freedom in how they use their content.

Rich Templates and a Built-In Creator Community

DreamVid AI offers hundreds of one-click effect templates, covering popular scenarios like emotional expression, character interaction, and creative entertainment. As the original creator of AI Kissing and AI Hugging effects, DreamVid AI continues to release new templates that follow social media trends.

The platform also includes a built-in inspiration community, where users can explore creations from others and recreate them instantly with a single click, making it easier to learn, experiment, and stay inspired.

About DreamVid AI

DreamVid AI is a global all-in-one AI video generation platform, supports image-to-video, text-to-video, and video extension, along with watermark-free exports, rich templates, and multiple AI model options. DreamVid AI now is trusted by over one million creators worldwide and is available on both Web and mobile app. Mobile users can download DreamVid from Google Play and start creating anytime, anywhere.

