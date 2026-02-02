Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
ICG PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Wellington Management Group LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Boston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED  
State Street Nominees Limited  
ROY Nominees Limited  
Nortrust Nominees Limited  
Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd.  
JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited  
HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited  
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL  
BNY (OCS) Nominees Limited  
BBH ISL NOMINEES LTD  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
30-Jan-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Feb-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.6500000.3000004.95000014402469
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.8400000.3000005.140000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 13532535 4.650000
Sub Total 8.A135325354.650000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity swap15/05/203315/05/2033Cash6788130.240000
Equity swap20/05/203320/05/2033Cash90470.000000
Equity swap30/05/202830/05/2028Cash910610.030000
Equity swap31/05/203331/05/2033Cash910130.030000
Sub Total 8.B2 8699340.300000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1)Wellington Group Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1)Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 1)Wellington Management Company LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)Wellington Group Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 2)Wellington Management International Ltd   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3)Wellington Group Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3)Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3)Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 3)Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)Wellington Group Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.   
Wellington Management Group LLP (Chain 4)Wellington Management Europe GmbH   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Wellington Management Company LLP is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.
Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Wellington Management International Ltd, Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd and Wellington Management Europe GmbH are investment management entities that manage the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.
Wellington Management International Ltd, Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd and Wellington Management Europe GmbH are direct controlled undertakings of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.
12. Date of Completion
02-Feb-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK


