Verum Messenger Marks 5-Year Anniversary With Launch of Offline Communication Update

London, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verum Messenger today announced the release of a major platform update that enables users to communicate without an internet connection, marking a milestone both for the product and the company’s fifth anniversary.

The new feature allows Verum Messenger users to exchange messages directly through an architecture, removing dependence on centralized servers and traditional internet infrastructure. With this update, devices connect directly to one another, forming a distributed communication network in which people themselves become the network.

The release reflects Verum Messenger’s long-standing philosophy: communication should remain possible even when infrastructure is unavailable, restricted, or unreliable.

Five Years of Privacy-First Communication

Founded five years ago, Verum Messenger was built around the idea that users should fully own their communication — their messages, their data, and their identity. Unlike conventional messaging platforms, Verum does not require a phone number, email address, or personal information for registration. Users receive a unique Verum ID and a private recovery key that remains solely under their control.

“All encryption keys are generated locally on the user’s device, and personal data is not stored on centralized servers,” the company stated.

Over the past five years, Verum has evolved from a secure messenger into a broader ecosystem focused on digital independence.

Key Features of Verum Messenger

In addition to offline messaging, Verum Messenger includes:

End-to-end encrypted text, voice, and video communication

Protection against screenshots and screen recording

Notifications when messages or files are copied, forwarded, or saved

Self-destructing messages with customizable timers

Anonymous email functionality through built-in temporary mailboxes

Integrated VPN for secure network connections

Built-in eSIM technology providing mobile connectivity in 150+ countries

On-device AI tools for text, translation, and analysis

The platform is designed to function as a private digital workspace rather than a social network, prioritizing user control over engagement metrics.

A New Approach to Resilient Communication

The offline messaging update underscores Verum Messenger’s focus on resilience in a world where connectivity can no longer be assumed. Network outages, censorship, infrastructure failures, and security risks have made traditional internet-dependent communication increasingly fragile.

By enabling direct device-to-device communication, Verum Messenger aims to provide an alternative model — one where communication remains possible regardless of external conditions.

Looking Ahead

Verum Messenger positions the offline communication update not only as a technical breakthrough, but as a statement of values.

“Five years ago, we set out to build a messenger that puts people above platforms and freedom above convenience,” the company said. “This update represents the next step in that journey.”

Verum Messenger is available on the App Store.

Official website: https://verum.im

Download Verum Messenger: https://ios.verum.im

