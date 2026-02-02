East Asia Research announces the 10th Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance in Singapore

Singapore, SINGAPORE, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance (APEF2026) is set to take place on 10–11 December 2026 at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, positioning itself as one of the best economics conferences in 2026 for researchers, academics, and finance professionals in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Organised by East Asia Research and supported by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, and Loughborough University, APEF2026 will be held in a hybrid format, welcoming both in-person and online participants. With a decade-long track record and international academic partnerships, APEF2026 continues to attract global attention as a top economics and finance conference in 2026.

Why APEF2026 Is Considered One of the Best Economics Conferences in 2026

Now in its 10th edition, APEF2026 brings together economists, financial researchers, policymakers, and industry practitioners from academia, government, and the private sector. The conference provides a high-impact platform to present research, exchange evidence-based insights, and establish long-term research collaborations.

Held in Singapore, one of Asia’s leading financial and academic hubs, APEF2026 offers participants exposure to diverse perspectives across macroeconomics, finance, development economics, applied economics, and interdisciplinary research.

Strong Publishing and Indexing Opportunities

A defining feature that places APEF2026 among the best economics conferences in 2026 is its robust publication pathway. Selected papers will be published in the Springer Nature volume:

Economics and Finance Readings – Selected Papers from the Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance, part of a respected publication series with editions released between 2016 and 2025. SCOPUS indexed in 2023 and 2025. APEF2026 is particularly attractive for researchers seeking visibility and citation impact.

Undergraduate Research Conference (URC2026): Developing the Next Generation of Economists

Held alongside APEF2026, the East Asia Research Undergraduate Research Conference 2026 (URC2026) is a one-day immersive academic experience designed to introduce undergraduate students to the world of academic economics and research conferences. Students will participate in a real conference environment, interact with experienced researchers, and gain early exposure to academic publishing and presentation.

Supervisors and institutions interested in group or bulk registrations are encouraged to contact the organising committee.

Important Dates

Abstract Submission Deadline: 9 July 2026

Author Notification: 23 July 2026

Final Paper Deadline: 8 October 2026

Early Bird Registration Deadline: 15 October 2026

Final Registration Deadline: 12 November 2026

Conference Dates: 10–11 December 2026

Partnership and Recruitment Opportunities

APEF2026 invites Associations and Institutions of Higher Learning to participate as conference partners. Complimentary 6ft × 3ft display tables are available for partners seeking to engage with academics and recruit high-quality PhD candidates attending what is widely regarded as one of the best economics conferences in Asia for 2026.

Registration and Enquiries

Early bird places are limited and subject to availability.

Official Website: https://apef.ear.com.sg/

Brochure: https://apef.ear.com.sg/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/APEF2026-Brochure-v2.pdf

Email: anthonytan@ear.com.sg

East Asia Research welcomed 61 undergraduate students for the APEF 2025 conference from Kasetsart University, highlighting growing institutional demand for structured undergraduate research conference opportunities.

About East Asia Research

East Asia Research (EAR), based in Singapore, fosters intellectual exchange through inclusive and representative academic conferences and books. Guided by Confucian principles, we promote respect, integrity, and community, advancing research worldwide.

