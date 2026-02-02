NHK Capital Partners Introduces 11th Investment Opportunity with Edge at Seabrook

DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK Capital Partners (NHK), a Hogan Family Company, announced its eleventh investment opportunity, Edge at Seabrook: an under-construction, Class A, garden-style multifamily community located in Seabrook, Texas.

The announcement is the latest milestone in the firm’s steady expansion across high-growth markets in Texas, following last year’s Travis South Industrial offering and the recognition of its 121 Technology Park development as a finalist in two categories at the Best of NAIOP NTX Awards.

“The Hogan family invests alongside our partners in each opportunity we bring to market,” said Noreen Hogan, Principal at NHK. “This alignment drives our disciplined underwriting and our selective approach to new offerings. Edge at Seabrook exemplifies the type of thoughtfully located, demand-driven project that meets the standards we’ve established for our platform.”

Developed in collaboration with HS Development Group, Edge at Seabrook is planned as a 320-unit multifamily community within the future Seabrook Town Centre. The mixed-use district is designed to provide residents with walkable access to retail, dining, and recreation. The community is also located near major aerospace, logistics and petrochemical employers, including NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the Bayport Industrial District, supporting year-round housing demand.

Last week, NHK and HS Development hosted a grand opening ceremony for a recent collaboration on a 109-unit built-to-rent community in Conroe, Texas (part of the greater Houston market), now known as Soltera Rolling Pines.

Since 2019, NHK has raised more than $161 million across commercial real estate opportunities spanning build-to-rent communities, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, and office development.

About NHK Capital Partners

Founded by the Hogan family, NHK Capital Partners provides investors access to thoughtfully structured commercial real estate investment opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional capital. For more information about current offerings from NHK, visit the NHK website or contact info@nhkcapitalpartners.com.