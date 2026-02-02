Fairfield Acquires The Resort at Encinitas, Plans Enhancements

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield, a nationally recognized leader in property management and development, recently acquired The Resort at Encinitas, located at 1320 Via Terrassa in Encinitas, Calif., a 198-home garden-style community of one- and two-bedroom apartments. With a significant portion of the homes still in original condition, Fairfield plans to implement a renovation program that enhances both apartment interiors and shared community amenities.

“The Resort at Encinitas presents a compelling value‑add opportunity,” said Kristen Maris, Vice President of Asset Management. “Our thoughtful renovation plan will introduce refreshed common areas, high‑end appliances, and elevated design elements that enhance the resident experience.”





The acquisition also strengthens Fairfield’s portfolio in San Diego County, where the company is headquartered, and marks a strategic investment in a coastal Southern California market with limited rental housing options.

“This tranquil garden-style community is in a highly desirable coastal market with direct connectivity to major employment hubs in Carlsbad, UTC, and Torrey Pines,” Maris continued. “Coupled with access to top‑ranked local schools in the San Dieguito Union High School District, our investment will bring an elevated and vibrant living option to the Encinitas community.”

The Resort at Encinitas is now leasing one- and two-bedroom apartments, including floor plans with a den, under Fairfield’s management at ResortAtEncinitas.com.

About Fairfield

Fairfield is an owner, developer, and operator of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. We own approximately 47,000 units nationwide across luxury new construction, renovated apartment homes, and tax credit affordable housing in urban and suburban neighborhoods. We offer a vertically integrated national multifamily services platform providing development, construction, renovation, asset and property management, and acquisition and disposition services to our investors. Fairfield operates nationwide, headquartered in San Diego with regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Fairfield Realty Advisors LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

