Investep Academy Expands Structured Financial Education Programs Led by Founder Yoel Sardinas

MIAMI, FL , Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investep Academy, a global online financial education platform, today announced the continued expansion of its structured learning programs designed to help individuals improve financial literacy, develop digital income skills, and gain a deeper understanding of modern investment principles.

Founded by entrepreneur and financial educator Yoel Sardinas, Investep Academy delivers step-by-step education supported by mentorship, live sessions, and guided frameworks focused on real-world application rather than theory alone.



Investep Academy

Founder-Led Vision Rooted in Experience

Yoel Sardinas’ journey into financial education is shaped by his personal background and professional experience. Born in Cuba and raised with limited access to traditional financial systems, Sardinas developed an early interest in understanding money, opportunity, and economic mobility. After relocating and building his career, he immersed himself in entrepreneurship, investing, and digital business education — experiences that later formed the foundation of Investep Academy.

“My background taught me the importance of understanding how financial systems actually work,” said Yoel Sardinas, founder of Investep Academy. “I didn’t come from privilege or formal financial training. Everything I learned came from experience, study, and execution — and that’s exactly what we teach.”

This perspective has resonated with a global audience seeking structured guidance, particularly individuals researching topics such as Investep Academy Precio and the Yoel Sardinas investment course as they evaluate accessible, practical financial education options.

A Structured Path to Financial Education

Investep Academy was created to address a common gap in traditional education systems: the lack of practical, step-by-step financial training. Rather than offering isolated courses, the academy provides a progressive learning path that introduces foundational concepts before advancing into applied strategies.

“People don’t fail because they lack motivation — they fail because they lack structure,” said Yoel Sardinas. “Our role is to provide clear frameworks and guided execution so students can apply what they learn with confidence.”



Investep Academy

Designed for Beginners and a Global Audience

Investep Academy’s programs are designed for beginners, intermediate learners, entrepreneurs, and working professionals seeking to expand their financial knowledge. The online model allows students from multiple countries to participate regardless of location or prior experience.

“Financial education should not be limited by geography or background,” said Yoel Sardinas. “If someone is willing to learn and put in the work, they should have access to structured guidance.”

Mentorship, Community, and Accountability

Beyond educational content, Investep Academy emphasizes mentorship and community engagement. Students gain access to live sessions, guided discussions, and peer interaction designed to promote accountability and consistent implementation.

“Information alone isn’t enough,” said Yoel Sardinas. “Progress happens when education is paired with mentorship, community, and support.”

Responding to Growing Demand for Financial Literacy

As economic conditions, job markets, and digital opportunities continue to evolve, demand for financial literacy and adaptable skills has increased. Investep Academy continues to refine its curriculum to reflect these realities, focusing on long-term understanding rather than short-term speculation.

About Investep Academy

Investep Academy is an online financial education platform founded by Yoel Sardinas. The academy provides structured programs focused on financial literacy, digital business education, and investment principles. Through mentorship, live training, and guided frameworks, Investep Academy supports individuals seeking long-term financial understanding and practical skill development.

Media Contact:

Investep Academy

Miami, Florida

soporte@mktg.investeppro.com

https://investeppro.com

Attachment