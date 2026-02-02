VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/26/2026 TO 01/30/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 01/26/2026 TO 01/30/2026

Meudon (France), on February 2nd, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).





Day of the transaction



Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 01/26/2026 70 000 17,7304 XPAR 01/26/2026 35 000 17,6853 CEUX 01/26/2026 5 000 17,7418 TQEX 01/26/2026 5 000 17,7459 AQEU 01/27/2026 40 000 17,6599 CEUX 01/27/2026 5 000 17,6583 TQEX 01/27/2026 65 000 17,6432 XPAR 01/27/2026 5 000 17,6625 AQEU 01/28/2026 5 000 17,8367 TQEX 01/28/2026 70 000 17,8083 XPAR 01/28/2026 5 000 17,8351 AQEU 01/28/2026 40 000 17,8392 CEUX 01/29/2026 62 392 18,2496 XPAR 01/29/2026 5 000 18,2329 TQEX 01/29/2026 31 484 18,2033 CEUX 01/29/2026 5 000 18,2426 AQEU 01/30/2026 30 000 17,8260 CEUX 01/30/2026 5 000 17,8221 AQEU 01/30/2026 5 000 17,8281 TQEX 01/30/2026 50 000 17,7784 XPAR 543 876 17,8385

