VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/26/2026 TO 01/30/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 01/26/2026 TO 01/30/2026

Meudon (France), on February 2nd, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).

 

Day of the transaction

 		Total daily volume (number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Market Code
01/26/202670 00017,7304XPAR
01/26/202635 00017,6853CEUX
01/26/20265 00017,7418TQEX
01/26/20265 00017,7459AQEU
01/27/202640 00017,6599CEUX
01/27/20265 00017,6583TQEX
01/27/202665 00017,6432XPAR
01/27/20265 00017,6625AQEU
01/28/20265 00017,8367TQEX
01/28/202670 00017,8083XPAR
01/28/20265 00017,8351AQEU
01/28/202640 00017,8392CEUX
01/29/202662 39218,2496XPAR
01/29/20265 00018,2329TQEX
01/29/202631 48418,2033CEUX
01/29/20265 00018,2426AQEU
01/30/202630 00017,8260CEUX
01/30/20265 00017,8221AQEU
01/30/20265 00017,8281TQEX
01/30/202650 00017,7784XPAR
 543 87617,8385 

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

        

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com		Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29 
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

