RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 26 to 30 January 2026

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 26 to 30 January 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 26 and 30 January 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,276 33.7693 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,789 33.7748 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,635 33.7749 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/01/2026 FR0013269123 10,413 33.7808 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,694 34.1185 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2026 FR0013269123 2,156 34.0361 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,143 34.0023 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2026 FR0013269123 10,007 34.0276 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,534 34.5989 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,281 34.5449 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2026 FR0013269123 937 34.6135 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2026 FR0013269123 11,248 34.5880 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,371 34.8561 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,744 34.8420 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2026 FR0013269123 885 34.8418 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2026 FR0013269123 9,957 34.8577 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,242 34.2377 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2026 FR0013269123 2,105 34.2534 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,153 34.2473 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 34.2601 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal. TOTAL 73,570 34.2944

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 26 to 30 January 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

