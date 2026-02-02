RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 26 to 30 January 2026

 Paris, 2 February 2026, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 26 to 30 January 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 26 and 30 January 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/01/2026FR00132691231,27633.7693AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/01/2026FR00132691231,78933.7748CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/01/2026FR00132691231,63533.7749TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/01/2026FR001326912310,41333.7808XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/01/2026FR00132691231,69434.1185AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/01/2026FR00132691232,15634.0361CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/01/2026FR00132691231,14334.0023TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/01/2026FR001326912310,00734.0276XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/01/2026FR00132691231,53434.5989AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/01/2026FR00132691231,28134.5449CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/01/2026FR001326912393734.6135TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/01/2026FR001326912311,24834.5880XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/01/2026FR00132691231,37134.8561AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/01/2026FR00132691231,74434.8420CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/01/2026FR001326912388534.8418TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/01/2026FR00132691239,95734.8577XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/01/2026FR00132691231,24234.2377AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/01/2026FR00132691232,10534.2534CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/01/2026FR00132691231,15334.2473TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/01/2026FR001326912310,00034.2601XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.TOTAL73,57034.2944 

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 26 to 30 January 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

