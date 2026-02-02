RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 26 to 30 January 2026

Paris, 2 February 2026, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 26 to 30 January 2026
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 26 and 30 January 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,276
|33.7693
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,789
|33.7748
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,635
|33.7749
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,413
|33.7808
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,694
|34.1185
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|2,156
|34.0361
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,143
|34.0023
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,007
|34.0276
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,534
|34.5989
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,281
|34.5449
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|937
|34.6135
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|11,248
|34.5880
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,371
|34.8561
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,744
|34.8420
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|885
|34.8418
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|9,957
|34.8577
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,242
|34.2377
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|2,105
|34.2534
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,153
|34.2473
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.2601
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.
|TOTAL
|73,570
|34.2944
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 26 to 30 January 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
