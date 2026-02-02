IBA – Share buyback





Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 2nd, 2026 – 6PM CET – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces today the launch of a share buyback program, effective as of February 3rd, 2026, in application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

By a decision of the Board of Directors of March 18th, 2025, approving the Stock Option Plan 2025, and pursuant to the authorization given by the EGM of September 4th, 2023, IBA launched a program to buy back own shares through a mandate given to a market intermediary. This program covers a maximum of 400,000 ordinary shares and, depending on market conditions, will be executed over a fixed period of time from February 3rd, 2026, to September 30th, 2026 (included). Its objective is to cover the company’s obligation of shares delivery as part of long-term incentive plans granted to management and certain employees in the form of stock options.

IBA will continuously monitor its current and future obligations under its incentive plans in order to maintain an adequate level of treasury shares.

The number of treasury shares held directly and indirectly by IBA SA amounted to 958,952 on February 2nd, 2026. The total number of IBA ordinary shares outstanding is 30,282,218.

