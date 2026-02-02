East Asia Research Announces the 10th Edition of the Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology

Singapore, SINGAPORE, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology (SCAP2026), organised by East Asia Research, will return to Singapore on the 8-9 December 2026, marking a significant milestone as one of Asia’s most established and respected psychology conferences. Now in its 10th edition, SCAP2026 brings together psychologists, researchers, educators, clinicians, and postgraduate and undergraduate students from around the world to explore how psychological science translates into real-world impact.

10th Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology (SCAP2026) Hero Image

Recognised by many academics as one of the best psychology conferences in 2026, SCAP2026 provides a high-quality international platform for presenting research, exchanging ideas, and building meaningful collaborations across applied psychology disciplines.

A Decade of Advancing Applied Psychology

Since its inception, the Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology has consistently focused on bridging theory, research, and practice. Over the past decade, SCAP has welcomed participants from universities, hospitals, research institutes, and professional organisations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

The 2026 conference continues this tradition with a strong emphasis on applied research that addresses contemporary psychological, social, educational, organisational, and mental health challenges. The theme for SCAP2026 is “Psychological Well-being”.

Key Highlights of SCAP2026

• International keynote speakers and invited experts in applied psychology

• Opportunities for early-career researchers and students to present their work

• Practical insights for practitioners, educators, and policymakers

• Networking sessions fostering cross-cultural and interdisciplinary collaboration

Held in Singapore, a global hub for education, research, and innovation, SCAP2026 offers participants an intellectually rigorous yet supportive academic environment.

Supporting the Next Generation of Psychologists

A distinctive feature of SCAP2026 is its strong commitment to nurturing future psychologists and researchers through the East Asia Research Undergraduate Research Conference 2026 (URC2026), which will be held alongside the main conference.

URC 2026 provides undergraduate students with a rare opportunity to participate in an international academic environment early in their academic journey. Students will be able to present their research ideas or preliminary findings through poster presentations, engage directly with established scholars and practitioners, and gain exposure to how psychological research is discussed and applied beyond the classroom.

Why SCAP2026 Is Among the Best Psychology Conferences in 2026

With ten successful editions, a strong international reputation, and a clear focus on applied impact, the Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology 2026 stands out as one of the best psychology conferences in 2026 for academics and practitioners seeking both scholarly depth and practical relevance.

Conference Information

Conference: 10th Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology (SCAP2026)

Location: Singapore, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Dates: 8-9 December 2026

Organisers: East Asia Research and supported by the Singapore University of Technology and Design & University of Wollongong Australia

Conference Website: SCAP.ear.com.sg

Brochure: https://scap.ear.com.sg/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/SCAP2026-Brochure-v2-1.pdf

For conference participation, paper submissions, or partnership enquiries, please visit the official conference website.

A group photo taken at the SCAP 2025 conference

About East Asia Research

East Asia Research (EAR), based in Singapore, fosters intellectual exchange through inclusive and representative academic conferences and books. Guided by Confucian principles, we promote respect, integrity, and community, advancing research worldwide.

Press Inquiries

East Asia Research

anthonytan@ear.com.sg

+65 62033767

https://ear.com.sg

1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Centre, 228208

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=u41QqFuDVw4