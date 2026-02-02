2026 Native American $1 Coin Rolls & Bags Now Available

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces that the 2026 Native American $1 Coin Rolls & Bags honoring Polly Cooper and the Oneida Indian Nation was released for purchase on Tuesday, January 27 at noon EST.

The 2026 coin celebrates the Oneida Indian Nation who were early supporters of the American cause. The tribe assisted American forces during the Revolutionary War. At the invitation of General George Washington, a contingent of Oneida warriors joined Americans at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. They travelled hundreds of miles on foot carrying supplies and bushels of dried white corn to feed the starving troops, a gift organized by Oneida Chief Shenandoah.

Oral tradition credits Polly Cooper (depicted on the coin’s reverse), an Oneida woman, with cooking and teaching the soldiers how to prepare the corn, which required proper preparation to be edible. After many of her fellow Oneidas returned home, Cooper remained with the Continental Army and continued to provide aid throughout the long harsh winter.

Including the Oneida Indian Nation and Polly Cooper in the America 250 Semiquincentennial celebration honors not only their extraordinary service to the Continental Army, but also the vital role that Native allies played in shaping the nation's earliest story.

The rolls and bags product options include:

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality dollar coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26NA)

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality dollar coins minted in Denver (product code 26NB)

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality dollar coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26NE)

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality dollar coins minted in Denver (product code 26NF)

Customers may sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for these products, enroll in subscriptions, or view additional Native American $1 Coin products.

Authorized by Public Law 110-82, the Native American $1 Coin Program was launched in 2009 in celebration of the important contributions made by Indian tribes and individual Native Americans to the history and development of the United States.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources