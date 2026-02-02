Paris, February 2, 2026

Air France-KLM renews Marjan Rintel’s mandate as President & CEO of KLM

Air France-KLM's Board of Directors today approved the renewal of Marjan Rintel’s mandate as President & Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for a second term of 4 years.

Marjan Rintel’s priority will be to accelerate KLM’s transformation and to restore its operational performance. These combined actions - which include organizational changes in the management of operations, are destined to restore KLM’s financial performance and to put it on the right track to meet the Group’s medium-term targets.

Marjan Rintel took office in July 2022, with her initial mandate set to expire at the 2026 AGM.

She is a member of the Group’s Executive Committee and reports to Group CEO Benjamin Smith.

Florence Parly, Chair of Air France-KLM’s Board of Directors said: “Under the helm of Marjan Rintel, KLM has taken strong action to improve its performance, with promising results. Much remains to be done, and having stability in challenging times like these is essential. The Board of Directors and myself will do our utmost to support Marjan in her efforts to make KLM, as a core subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group, stronger and future-proof.”

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM said: “Over the past four years, Marjan and her teams have worked tirelessly to restore KLM’s capacity in the post-Covid era, facing an adverse Dutch aviation environment with significant increases of taxes and external costs. The demanding work on restoring operational and financial performance will continue in the years ahead, and I am confident that with Marjan’s resolve and leadership, KLM will reach its targets, bringing strong value to our Group. The Group will increase its support to KLM and ensure additional synergies are found. Marjan has my full trust and support to tackle the considerable challenges that KLM faces.”

About Marjan Rintel:

Marjan E. F. Rintel has a strong track record in civil aviation. After her studies in Business Administration at the University of Groningen, Rintel worked in various roles at Royal Schiphol Group. In 1999, she moved to KLM and held a number of different positions. She got to know the company from the inside: operationally and commercially. In 2014, Rintel joined NS (Dutch Railways) where she held the position of Operational Director in the Executive Board for 6 years before being appointed Chairwoman of the Board in 2020.

On July 1st, 2022, she returned to KLM as President and CEO.

