Mvix Launches AI Suite to Optimize Digital Signage Content Production Time and Enhance System Reliability

Sterling, VA, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of turnkey digital signage solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced the launch of AI Suite, a new set of AI-powered capabilities designed to help marketing managers, digital signage content strategists, and retail media companies create rich, on-brand signage content faster and at greater scale. Available now through the Mvix platform, AI Suite streamlines the end-to-end creation of multi-format content without requiring a creative agency or specialized production tools.

Digital signage has become a primary channel for in-store communication, employee messaging, and retail media monetization. Yet many mid-market communication teams still face the same bottleneck: producing a steady cadence of high-quality content that is timely, localized, and visually compelling. AI Suite addresses this challenge by enabling teams to generate varied media in one workflow—supporting images, short-form videos, spokesperson-enabled announcements, product promotional ads, and music-driven creative—so content calendars can stay fresh without expanding headcount.

“Clients and brands win when content is consistent, relevant, and visually strong. But that’s exactly where teams get stuck,” said Mike Kilian, Executive VP at Mvix. “AI Suite is built for the reality of modern signage deployments: marketers and content owners need to publish more, across more screens, in more locations, with less time. This launch removes friction from content production and helps teams deliver better experiences at scale.”

Most Comprehensive AI Suite in Digital Signage



While many platforms offer isolated or singular AI features, Mvix AI Suite is one of the most comprehensive AI implementations in the global digital signage industry uniting multiple rich media creation types into a cohesive experience tailored for signage use cases. The result is a practical, outcomes-driven toolset for teams managing menu boards, promotional campaigns, corporate communications, and retail media networks.

AI impact for the mid-market:

Increase content velocity by reducing the time required to ideate, produce, and publish new creatives.

Maintain brand consistency across locations and screen types with repeatable, on-brand content generation.

Support retail media growth with faster production of promotional ads and campaign variations for advertisers.

Improve operational agility by responding quickly to seasonal promotions, events, and real-time updates.

Scale beyond static templates with richer formats like videos and spokesperson-style announcements.

Beyond AI-based content production, Mvix is now leveraging its expansive, device-level KPIs to develop predictive LLMs for further enhancing endpoint performance. Anomaly detection algorithms are being developed to analyze historical device resource data to forecast playback bottlenecks, network blocks, and potential failures. These Models analyze CPU usage, disk health, memory, and network traffic to detect complex correlations and reduce downtime, optimize infrastructure, and enhance service availability.

AI Suite is available now to Mvix enterprise customers, as a part of its Signature 360 platform. To learn more or request a demo, visit Mvix.com.

About Mvix

Mvix has been a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions since 2005, delivering innovative and scalable display solutions to businesses across multiple industries, including hospitality, healthcare, corporate, and education. With a focus on automation, cloud-based technology, and user-friendly interfaces, Mvix helps helps teams communicate more effectively through modern visual experiences.

