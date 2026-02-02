PRESS RELEASE: Bigben Interactive announces the approval by the general meeting of bondholders of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the Nacon 2026 exchangeable bonds

PRESS RELEASE

Lesquin, February 2, 2026 – 6:00 p.m.

Bigben Interactive announces the approval by the general meeting of bondholders of the amendment to the terms and conditions of the Nacon 2026 exchangeable bonds, strengthening its financial flexibility and supporting its growth plans

Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the “Company”) announces that all resolutions required for the implementation of the amendments to the terms and conditions have been approved by a very large majority of the holders of the bonds exchangeable into shares Nacon 2026 (the “Bonds”) at today’s meeting.

Alain Falc, chairman of the Board of Directors of Bigben Interactive, states that: “I would like to thank the bondholders for their overwhelming approval of the proposed resolutions. Their strong support provides the Group with financial flexibility, enabling it to continue its development with confidence in the years to come.”

The general meeting of the bondholders approved the amendment of the terms and conditions of the Bonds by a majority of 97.47% of the votes cast. 434 Bonds were represented out of a total of 574 Bonds outstanding, representing a quorum of 75.61% on first call.

These amendments relate notably to the following:

Redemption of €75,000 per Bond (including €72,000 in partial amortization and €3,000 in redemption premium calculated on the basis of their initial accreted redemption amount) reducing the principal amount per outstanding Bond from €100,000 to €28,000 (representing an aggregate outstanding principal amount of €16,072,000);





Extension of the maturity date to the new maturity date of August 19, 2032 (i.e. 6.5 years as from February 19, 2026);





Step-up coupon (payable semi-annually on February 19 and August 19 of each year): 1.125% per annum from February 19, 2021 (inclusive) to February 19, 2028 (exclusive), 3.125% per annum from February 19, 2028 (inclusive) to February 19, 2030 (exclusive), then 5.125% per annum from February 19, 2030 (inclusive) until the maturity date, payable semi-annually on February 19 and August 19;

Unless the Bonds have been previously exchanged, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, redemption price at maturity corresponding to 106.699% of the unit principal amount of €28,000, subject to the Company’s option to deliver shares of Nacon and, as the case may be, an additional amount in cash;

Unit exchange price reduced to €0.85 until August 19, 2029 then €0.80 (compared to €9.60 initially), subject to adjustments;

Early redemption option of the Bonds prior to maturity at the option of the Company at any time from March 19, 2029 until the maturity date (excluded) if the arithmetic average of the product of the volume-weighted average price of the Nacon share on its listing market and the then prevailing exchange ratio per Bond (calculated over a 20-trading day period chosen by the Issuer from among the 40 consecutive trading days ending on (and including) the trading day immediately preceding the day of the publication of the early redemption notice) exceeds €36,400;

Number of pledged shares increased from 12,101,662 to 20,090,000 shares representing 100% of the shares which may be delivered upon exercise of the exchange right on the basis of an exchange price of €0.80;

Option to transfer the listing of Nacon shares to Euronext Growth Paris;

Various technical clarifications and adjustments related to the proposed amendments.

Subject to the signing of the necessary contractual documentation with the agents1, these amendments will enter into force on February 19, 2026 and will apply on a uniform basis to all outstanding Bonds.





1 Including the Nacon stock loan facility to be entered into with Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) before February 19, 2026, which replaces the previous facility with BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC. The share transfers required to implement the coverage will also be completed before this date.

