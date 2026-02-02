Mr. Electric of Greensboro Reaches 350 Google Reviews, Setting New Standards for Excellence in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Greensboro is proud to announce that it has reached a significant milestone of 350 Google reviews, maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating. As demand for reliable electrical services continues to grow in the Greensboro area, this achievement underscores the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Electric of Greensboro - a Neighborly company

“We are truly grateful to our dedicated team and the supportive community,” said David Field, co-owner of Mr. Electric of Greensboro. “Being recognized as the best electrician Greensboro, NC has to offer is a testament to our hard work. We aim to deliver exceptional service as we continue to grow and serve our customers with integrity.”

Mr. Electric of Greensboro has successfully completed over 350 reviews while upholding its stellar rating. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including electrical panel repair and installation, EV charger installation, whole-house generator installation, rewiring, and lighting upgrades.

“Homeowners in Greensboro and the surrounding areas—including High Point, Jamestown, Browns Summit, Oak Ridge, Summerfield, Whitsett, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale, Sedalia, McLeansville, and Climax—trust us for their electrical needs,” Field added. “We are dedicated to ensuring their homes are safe and efficient.”

The company prides itself on unique advantages, including same-day response times and a skilled workforce. All technicians are bonded and insured, providing customers with peace of mind. “Our goal is to build trust and reliability with our clients,” Field explained. “As a top-rated Greensboro electrician, we are excited about our future growth and our ongoing commitment to delivering quality services in Greensboro and beyond.”

With a team of experienced professionals, Mr. Electric of Greensboro is dedicated to providing top-notch residential and commercial services. The company’s expansion not only creates local jobs but also strengthens partnerships with other vendors in the community.

For quality electrical services and to see why Mr. Electric is recognized as the best electrician Greensboro, NC has to offer, contact us today at 336-346-8065 or visit our website https://mrelectric.com/greensboro.

About Mr. Electric of Greensboro

Mr. Electric of Greensboro is your trusted partner for residential and commercial electrical services. With a focus on safety, customer satisfaction, and community engagement, we strive to be the leading provider of electrical services in Greensboro and the surrounding areas, including High Point, Jamestown, Browns Summit, Oak Ridge, Summerfield, and beyond. As a proud member of the Neighborly® family, the company always strives to deliver the highest quality of workmanship and to get the job done right.

Press Inquiries

David Field, Owner

Mr. Electric of Greensboro

Phone: 336-346-8065

Address 3404 West Wendover Avenue, Suite H, Greensboro, NC 27407 United States

Email: greensboro.owner [at] mrelectric.com

Website: https://mrelectric.com/greensboro