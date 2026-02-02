NCLA Welcomes Four New Distinguished Legal Minds to Board of Advisors

Washington, D.C., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance proudly announces that Christopher DeMuth, Elbert Lin, Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz, and Misha Tseytlin have joined our Board of Advisors. Led by Chairman Janice Rogers Brown, a retired judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and former justice of the California Supreme Court, NCLA’s Board of Advisors brings together retired judges, academics, former public officials, attorneys, think tank veterans, and communicators who share a deep commitment to advancing civil liberties. NCLA is delighted that Mr. DeMuth, Mr. Lin, Prof. Rosenkranz and Mr. Tseytlin have joined this impressive group. We look forward to benefitting from their valuable insights in the years to come.

Christopher DeMuth served as Administrator for the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) in the Office of Management and Budget and Executive Director of the Presidential Task Force on Regulatory Relief under President Ronald Reagan. Mr. DeMuth was president of the American Enterprise Institute from 1986 to 2008. He received the Bradley Prize in 2017. He is Co-chairman of the Board of Visitors of the Federalist Society.

Elbert Lin became the first Solicitor General of West Virginia in 2013, serving in that role until 2017. He has argued more than 60 cases in the Supreme Court and other appellate courts, winning impactful victories at the highest judicial levels. Mr. Lin currently chairs the issues and appeals practice group at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and often speaks about administrative law, constitutional law, and other topics important to NCLA.

Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz is a Professor at Georgetown Law, where he teaches constitutional law and federal jurisdiction. He served as an Attorney-Advisor in the Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2002-04. Mr. Rosenkranz frequently testifies before Congress as a constitutional expert and has published inter alia in the Harvard and Stanford Law Review. He is a member of the Federalist Society’s Board of Directors.

Misha Tseytlin served as the first and only Solicitor General of the State of Wisconsin from 2015 to 2018. He now leads appellate and Supreme Court litigation for Troutman Pepper Locke. Mr. Tseytlin has won major Supreme Court victories, and his track record includes successful cases against a variety of government agencies that NCLA has also confronted in court.

NCLA released the following statements:

“I am thrilled to be adding Chris, Elbert, and Nick to NCLA’s Board of Advisors. And it gives me especial pleasure to welcome my former clerk, Misha, to the Board. These great additions to the brain trust will make our board meetings even more fun and productive!”— Janice Rogers Brown, Chairman, NCLA Board of Advisors

“NCLA is honored to be joined by such distinguished intellectuals and lawyers. Their insights and advice will help us secure constitutional freedom for all Americans.” — Philip Hamburger, CEO, NCLA

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

