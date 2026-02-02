Easter Seals Houston Program to Expand Across the Nation Through Comcast’s Billion-Dollar Project Up Initiative

HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easter Seals Greater Houston’s BridgingApps® program continues to expand in 2026, bringing its App Search Tool and digital literacy resources to an additional five Easterseals affiliates across the nation this year, Easterseals of Oak Hill (Connecticut), Easterseals Iowa, Easterseals Delaware, Easterseals Midwest, and Easterseals Evansville (Indiana). This expansion is part of Project UP , Comcast’s $1 billion initiative to connect people to the internet, create digital opportunity, and build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Digital literacy is vital to full participation in today’s world, yet many people know little about what their devices can do. Even disability-service providers may not have time to keep up with what to recommend. The BridgingApps® Search Tool bridges that gap. BridgingApps team members and other reviewers personally try out as many apps as possible, so we can share the best information for matching apps to user needs.

In addition to learning how to navigate the App Search Tool and contribute app reviews, staff at participating affiliates learn to:

Integrate apps into programs such as recreation activities, mental health, early childhood environments, transition, and employment.

Find and use standard accessibility settings on smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Customize technology to clients’ home activities, work, learning, and recreation.

Introduce clients to other resources, including digital-literacy training and individualized support.

Be discerning consumers when choosing which apps to use or recommend.





“We’re thrilled to continue supporting Easter Seals Greater Houston and the BridgingApps® program again in 2026,” said Nicolas Jimenez, Vice President of Government and Community Affairs for Comcast Texas. “This initiative is transforming lives by empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in a digital world, and we couldn’t be more excited to help expand its reach.”

Phase I of the BridgingApps® Expansion Pilot was successfully completed in 2025 and included the following Easterseals affiliates: Easterseals Crossroads (Indianapolis), Easterseals Massachusetts, Easterseals PORT Health (North Carolina and Virginia), Easterseals Rio Grande Valley (Texas), and Easterseals Southeastern Pennsylvania. Read progress reports and updates from affiliates on the BridgingApps® blog.

About BridgingApps

BridgingApps, a program of Easter Seals Houston, provides the access, education, and resources needed to effectively use mobile, touch-based devices to help people with disabilities communicate, exceed educational goals, and reach their fullest potential. For more information, visit www.bridgingapps.org or visit us on Facebook, Instagram (@bridgingapps) or X (@bridgingapps).

About Easter Seals Greater Houston

Easter Seals Greater Houston, Inc. is a non-profit corporation established to provide comprehensive services to veterans and individuals of all ages with all types of disabilities and their family members. For more information, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or visit us on Facebook or Instagram (@eastersealshouston).

