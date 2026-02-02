Deadline Alert: Fermi Inc. (FRMI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 6, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Fermi Inc. (“Fermi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRMI) investors who purchased: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FERMI INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 1, 2025, Fermi conducted its IPO, selling 37,375,000 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share.

On December 12, 2025, before the market opened, Fermi revealed the first tenant for the Company’s anticipated Project Matador AI campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.16 per share, or 33.8%, to close at $10.09 on December 12, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, Fermi stock has traded as low as $8.59 per share, a 59% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (2) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant’s funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; (3) there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fermi securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 6, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

