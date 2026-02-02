Deadline Alert: Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 9, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS) common stock between February 4, 2025 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On October 28, 2025, Varonis released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting revenue which missed consensus estimates, including a 63.9% decline in term license subscription revenues, year over year. The Company also stated it was “reducing our full-year ARR [“Annual Recurring Revenues”] guidance to account for the underperformance of [its] on-prem subscription business.”

In an earnings call the same day, Yakov Faitelson, the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President, stated the on-premises subscription business is a “drag on total company ARR growth.” Management also cited a number of factors which contributed to “lower renewal rate of on-prem subscription[s],” including “sales process issues.”

On this news, Varonis’s stock price fell $30.66, or 48.7%, to close at $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Varonis was ill-equipped to continue its ARR growth trajectory without maintaining a significantly high rate of quarterly conversions; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Varonis common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 9, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.