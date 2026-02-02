Shareholders who lost money in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Beyond Meat shares between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 24, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Allegations

The complaint alleges that Beyond Meat and certain senior executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s financial condition and asset valuations. Specifically, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that:

The book value of certain long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making a significant impairment charge likely;

These undisclosed impairment issues risked delaying required Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings; and

As a result, public statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading.



The alleged misconduct occurred while management repeatedly emphasized a strategic focus on achieving EBITDA-positive operations by the end of 2026, highlighting cost controls and operational efficiency while downplaying revenue growth.

Corrective Disclosures

The truth allegedly emerged through a series of disclosures in late 2025:

October 24, 2025: Beyond Meat disclosed it expected to record a material non-cash impairment charge related to long-lived assets; shares fell ~23%.

November 3, 2025: The Company announced a delay in reporting Q3 2025 financial results due to additional impairment review; shares fell ~16%.

November 10–11, 2025: Beyond Meat reported $77.4 million in non-cash impairment charges tied to PP&E, operating lease ROU assets, and prepaid lease costs, contributing to a Q3 operating loss of $112.3 million; shares declined further following the earnings release and investor call.



Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than March 24, 2026.

